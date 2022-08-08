ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Utility Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties

Utility Assistance Plus (UAP) is part of Save the Dream Ohio, a program administered by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is proud to accept funding through the Utilities Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Exciting Updates for the Muskingum County Fair

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is around the corner and you can expect a couple of new features to your experience. The fair begins Sunday August 14th, and will go on until Saturday August 20th. Admission tickets remain at $8 and are available both online and...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Government
County
Muskingum County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Muskingum County, OH
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Zanesville, OH
orbitmediaonline.com

Resident review needed for community health assessment

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is asking residents to review the 2022 Community Health Assessment and provide feedback aimed at improving community health. The Community Health Assessment (CHA), which is conducted every five years to identify and prioritize health-related needs among county residents, sets an action plan to address those needs and improve the overall health of our community.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County Community Foundation Names New Staff

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced the names of their newest staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs/Scholarship Central. Beth comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in various roles in the Athletics Department, including Compliance Director, Senior Women’s Administrator, Lecturer, and Head Women’s Basketball Coach. She also helped design several new academic majors while there. Beth has a B.A. in Psychology from Bluffton University and a master’s in education with a focus in Sports Administration from Bowling Green State University. She is currently pursuing her Ed. D in Leadership and Innovation through St. Thomas University.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcjfs#The Muskingum County Job#Medicaid
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Zanesville City Council Approves Multiple Ordinances for Second and Third Readings

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Zanesville City Council met in regular session Monday night and approved many ordinances for first readings and third and final readings that will be approved at Council’s next meeting. Also, council would like to remind anyone heading to the fair next week, to not park on the grass islands on Pershing Road. There will be free parking available at the fair.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Caldwell Board of Education adds new Member... Elects new President

CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education has a new board member and a new president. Brandon Crock was appointed as the new board member at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Crock was appointed to replace former board president Chris Estadt. The board accepted Estadt’s resignation at a special meeting on July 21. Allen Schehl was elected board president and Stanley Randolph was elected vice-president.
CALDWELL, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSYX ABC6

Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County leads area counties with new COVID cases

Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis. However, counties in...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley

The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to help clear the shelter, adopt a dog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center and NBC4i.com teamed up starting in March to profile a dog available for adoption every week. The preview has been popular enough that during the past two weeks, Sheka was adopted the same day she was featured and Rocky was adopted the day […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge City School Parents Can Complete Back-to-School Forms Online

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – With the start of the 2022-2023 school year just days away, Cambridge City School District invites parents to get a head start on the back-to-school forms by visiting the CCSD Registration Portal and completing the required forms. The school district began using the parent registration portal,...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Talk of the Town: William Ross Hometown Hero

William Ross of the South Zanesville Fire Department and Valor Ambulance is Zanesville’s Hometown Hero this month! Sean Fennell sits down for a quick look into the life of this Hometown Hero and gives him a $50 giftcard to the Bear’s Den!
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy