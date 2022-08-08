MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced the names of their newest staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs/Scholarship Central. Beth comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in various roles in the Athletics Department, including Compliance Director, Senior Women’s Administrator, Lecturer, and Head Women’s Basketball Coach. She also helped design several new academic majors while there. Beth has a B.A. in Psychology from Bluffton University and a master’s in education with a focus in Sports Administration from Bowling Green State University. She is currently pursuing her Ed. D in Leadership and Innovation through St. Thomas University.

