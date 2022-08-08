Read full article on original website
themountvernongrapevine.com
Utility Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties
Utility Assistance Plus (UAP) is part of Save the Dream Ohio, a program administered by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is proud to accept funding through the Utilities Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties.
sent-trib.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
WTAP
Washington County 911 Center gets an official site for operations
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Anytime you try to put together a new agency, so to speak, you got to have a home for it,” says Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “So, one of the first things we thought about is where to locate the 911 Center.”. Officials...
WHIZ
Exciting Updates for the Muskingum County Fair
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is around the corner and you can expect a couple of new features to your experience. The fair begins Sunday August 14th, and will go on until Saturday August 20th. Admission tickets remain at $8 and are available both online and...
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
orbitmediaonline.com
Resident review needed for community health assessment
The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is asking residents to review the 2022 Community Health Assessment and provide feedback aimed at improving community health. The Community Health Assessment (CHA), which is conducted every five years to identify and prioritize health-related needs among county residents, sets an action plan to address those needs and improve the overall health of our community.
Your Radio Place
Muskingum County Community Foundation Names New Staff
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced the names of their newest staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs/Scholarship Central. Beth comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in various roles in the Athletics Department, including Compliance Director, Senior Women’s Administrator, Lecturer, and Head Women’s Basketball Coach. She also helped design several new academic majors while there. Beth has a B.A. in Psychology from Bluffton University and a master’s in education with a focus in Sports Administration from Bowling Green State University. She is currently pursuing her Ed. D in Leadership and Innovation through St. Thomas University.
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
Your Radio Place
Zanesville City Council Approves Multiple Ordinances for Second and Third Readings
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Zanesville City Council met in regular session Monday night and approved many ordinances for first readings and third and final readings that will be approved at Council’s next meeting. Also, council would like to remind anyone heading to the fair next week, to not park on the grass islands on Pershing Road. There will be free parking available at the fair.
Your Radio Place
Caldwell Board of Education adds new Member... Elects new President
CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education has a new board member and a new president. Brandon Crock was appointed as the new board member at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Crock was appointed to replace former board president Chris Estadt. The board accepted Estadt’s resignation at a special meeting on July 21. Allen Schehl was elected board president and Stanley Randolph was elected vice-president.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
Your Radio Place
Boil order issued in Guernsey County on Route 22
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Water Department has issued a boil order for U.S. Route 22 from Fairground Road, east through Antrim to Cadiz Road. The order is effect until further notice.
WSYX ABC6
Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
Your Radio Place
The Muskingum County Recycling Trailer is being moved out of its South Zanesville location
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Muskingum County Recycling Center is being forced to move its recycling trailer out of its South Zanesville location. According to the recycling center, The OK Coal Company has purchased the land and the trailer has immediately been removed. It had been located on Maysville Pike across from Gabe’s Car Wash.
Your Radio Place
Guernsey County leads area counties with new COVID cases
Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis. However, counties in...
ycitynews.com
DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley
The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
How to help clear the shelter, adopt a dog
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center and NBC4i.com teamed up starting in March to profile a dog available for adoption every week. The preview has been popular enough that during the past two weeks, Sheka was adopted the same day she was featured and Rocky was adopted the day […]
Your Radio Place
Cambridge City School Parents Can Complete Back-to-School Forms Online
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – With the start of the 2022-2023 school year just days away, Cambridge City School District invites parents to get a head start on the back-to-school forms by visiting the CCSD Registration Portal and completing the required forms. The school district began using the parent registration portal,...
Your Radio Place
Talk of the Town: William Ross Hometown Hero
William Ross of the South Zanesville Fire Department and Valor Ambulance is Zanesville’s Hometown Hero this month! Sean Fennell sits down for a quick look into the life of this Hometown Hero and gives him a $50 giftcard to the Bear’s Den!
