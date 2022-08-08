Read full article on original website
Lightning causes power outages, electrical fire as a storm rolls through the Puget Sound
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Public Utilities says around 9,500 customers were without power Wednesday morning due to lightning strikes. A thunderstorm rolled through the south sound area Wednesday morning and made its way northwest over West Seattle and Bainbridge Island. Off the shore of Tacoma, lightning hit a boat near...
Lightning strikes home, boat in Federal Way
Pierce and South King Counties were hit hardest by an intense lightning storm Wednesday. The system brought hundreds of lightning strikes to Western Washington. Just after 9:30 a.m., lightning struck the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Federal Way. “I was in a meeting, heard a loud explosion and the house shook...
This Network of Island Trails in Washington State Was Established by a 1970s Cult
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. “There’s a bunch of trails back there,” she said, leaning against her trailer and gesturing to the forest that surrounded us, the north thicket opening up to a view of Washington’s Quartermaster Harbor. “They were...
West Seattle Bridge's Reopening Date Announced
'It is a relief to be so close to the end of this difficult closure,' Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says.
Hundreds still without power after morning thunderstorms across Puget Sound
Wednesday morning’s rain showers and thunderstorms veered closer to coastal areas and coastal waters and brought multiple power outages to areas around the Puget Sound. According to Tacoma Public Utilities, by 2 p.m. around 500 customers were without power, after peaking at 10,000 customers earlier today. The heaviest-hit appear to be areas east and north of Tacoma.
Nearly 900 days into its closure, the West Seattle Bridge’s reopening date becomes official
It’s the news West Seattle has been waiting for. The West Seattle Bridge will open on September 18, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Project Manager Heather Marx announced Thursday morning. “This monumental effort has repaired the cracks and made the bridge stronger and safer,” said Marx. “SDOT is...
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
Evelyn's in Skagit Valley offers up good drinks and an epic patio
CLEAR LAKE, Wash — If you ask about a good watering hole in Skagit County, chances are you'll hear a thing or two about Evelyn’s Tavern. That's because locals have been coming here for years since the place started out in 1895 as part bar, part drugstore. Now...
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle
Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
Levee setback project closes Town Road and foot trail
SEQUIM – Progress is being made on Rivers Edge Levee Setback Project near the mouth of the Dungeness River. For that reason, Towne Road and the adjacent Dungeness Levee Trail have been closed due to construction activity. Road and levee trail closures are in effect between Dungeness Schoolhouse and...
New ‘Fast Ferry’ departs from Des Moines beginning Wednesday
DES MOINES, Wash. — Imagine getting from Des Moines to Seattle in 40 minutes. That’s what officials are promising with a new “Fast Ferry.”. This pilot project is to test the viability of a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina.
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
Red flag warning issued for Western WA as thunderstorms increase risk of wildfire
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Western Washington Wednesday, Aug. 10, with dry weather and the possibility of thunderstorms increasing the risk of wildfires in the area. Issued by the National Weather Service, the warning means that the area is in critical fire condition that is either imminent...
Do this to your dahlias for late summer blooms
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris says that keeping dahlias looking good is a matter of picking flowers that are past their prime. “If you don't get rid of the spent flowers, they go, ‘I’ve done my job, I’ve reproduced, I don't have to do anything but enjoy the sunshine, get a good tan and eat a little fertilizer.' They stop bloomin!” Ciscoe said.
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
Gracefully Elegant Estate with Breathtaking Scenic Water Views in Edmonds Listed at $3.333 Million
The Estate in Edmonds is a luxurious home built with utmost fine materials and expert craftsmanship now available for sale. This home located at 7202 Picnic Pl, Edmonds, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 7,539 square feet of living spaces. Call Therasa A. Alston – Windermere R.E. Shoreline (Phone: 206 650-4777) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Edmonds.
Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp
SEATTLE — What was once a troubling homeless camp has been transformed into a community greenspace on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave. Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back. The tidy garden occupies the grassy area...
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands
Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
