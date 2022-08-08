ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to customers at Manchester restaurant

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
(Manchester NH Police Department)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to a popular Manchester restaurant on Sunday after a man allegedly flashed customers who were eating on the patio, officials say.

William Cavataio, 51, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/gross lewdness.

Responding officers say Cavataio was exposing himself to customers at Margaritas on Elm Street who were eating dinner on the restaurant’s patio. The manager asked Cavataio to leave, which he did, but police say Cavataio returned a short time later and continued his lewd behavior in front of customers.

Cavataio’s bail was set at $250 and his court date is September 13.

Opinion Lin
3d ago

What in the world compells a man to show their package to perfect strangers?. Now what if everyone pointed and cracked up laughing?

Matt Pike
2d ago

hey, this guy volunteered for Biden/Harris fundraisers!

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

