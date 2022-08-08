Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
FBI, Wixom police question company officials about Huron River chemical release
As state environmental regulators and public health officials investigate an unauthorized release of carcinogenic hexavalent chromium into the Huron River from a Wixom automotive supplier, the incident also has drawn the attention of law enforcement. Tribar Manufacturing, in a statement Wednesday, said, "We have cooperated fully with inquiries from both...
Cleaner allegedly kills co-worker at Michigan GM plant during altercation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly killed a co-worker while working at a GM plant in the off hours. In the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was an "altercation between co-workers" at the General Motors Orion plant in which one person died and another was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said there was "no active danger to the community or plant."
wkzo.com
Whitmer files new motion in fight against abortion ban
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a new motion in Oakland County Circuit Court in her fight to keep the state’s 1931 abortion ban from taking effect. Whitmer says the “draconian abortion ban” does not have exceptions for rape or incest victims. Whitmer...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Audit of former Pontiac mayor’s alleged misspending heads to feds
PONTIAC, Mich. – The City of Pontiac has voted to send the results of a damaging audit to the feds. That audit found former Mayor Deirdre Waterman misused more than $1.6 million in tax dollars, accusations she firmly denies. Waterman feels the situation is dirty politics, and what it...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan’s Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...
fox2detroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Detroit News
fox2detroit.com
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit News Editorial: Compromised Matt DePerno is not the best Republican to unseat Michigan AG Nessel
The consevative Detroit News editorial board urges the Republicans not to confirm Matthew DePerno as the attorney general candidate at its nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 27. He was endorsed by the party earlier this year. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General...
Judge adds former Oxford High School security guard to shooting lawsuit
A judge has ruled that an armed security guard inside Oxford High School during the shooting will be added to the civil lawsuit from parents.
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
michiganradio.org
Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case
Michigan’s governor is facing a subpoena in her lawsuit to invalidate the state's 1931 abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman, who represents county prosecutors suing to be allowed to enforce the law, said Monday that he had subpoenaed Governor Gretchen Whitmer. At a hearing next week, an Oakland County circuit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Davontae Sanford, Who Was Exonerated Of 4 Killings, Offers Free Gas In Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only right I give back to the city and I give back to the most vulnerable,” Sanford told WJBK-TV. The Detroit City Council in March agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle Sanford’s claim that police had violated his rights. Sanford was 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four people in 2007. He later insisted he was innocent and took a plea deal only because he felt helpless and poorly represented by a lawyer. The case took a strange turn when a hit man, Vincent Smothers, stepped forward and said he was responsible for the killings, not Sanford. In 2016, the convictions were dropped at the request of Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, who cited police misconduct, not Smothers’ confession. Smothers has never been charged in the Runyon Street homicides. He is prison for eight other killings. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
