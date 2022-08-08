Read full article on original website
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
GSK, Sanofi and Haleon shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in GSK (GSK.L), Sanofi. (HLN.L) began to stabilise on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac.
U.S. Import Prices Might Decline By This Much In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday following the release of PPI data for July. Shares of Walt Disney Co DIS jumped around 4.7% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Let’s have a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. Data on import and...
US stock futures rise but bonds slip as the Fed says it's set on more rate hikes despite cooling inflation
The Fed has said inflation remains too high and that it's not done hiking rates after data showed price pressures were slowing.
Russian state depository files lawsuit to overturn EU sanctions
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement Depository has filed a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg to overturn European Union sanctions imposed on it, the NSD said on Friday.
UK economy contracted in second quarter amid cost of living crisis – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists brace for long UK recession
Mass fish die-off in German-Polish river blamed on unknown toxic substance
BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An unidentified highly toxic substance in the Oder river, which runs through Poland and Germany, appears to be the cause of a mass die-off of fish, the German state of Brandenburg's environment ministry said.
