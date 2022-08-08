ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

University City residents fight to stave off gentrification

For more than 30 days, an encampment was set up outside the University City Townhomes in protest of looming evictions. A week before law enforcement dismantled the encampment, WHYY student interns Dre’Mere Reyes and Lamar Reed visited the site to talk with residents to better understand the movement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

National Convening of Black Mayors returns to Philadelphia

Municipal leaders from across the country gathered in Philadelphia this week for the 2nd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors. The event is being held at WHYY Studios in collaboration with African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of Pa., N.J., and Del., and media partner 6abc. Mayors attending in-person:. Hardie Davis...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia residents, youth say city leaders aren’t listening to their ideas for solving gun violence

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. This week, the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement has set out to gather teen input on education, public safety, entrepreneurship and health during PHL Youth Week. It’s an opportunity for gun violence prevention activists to try to elevate the voices of teens who are directly impacted by the crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start as early as Monday.The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections.  The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors about their concerns and fears as the long project moves forward. "It's Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're gonna build...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia achieves near complete compliance with city employee vaccine mandate

The City of Philadelphia’s workforce is nearly 100% compliant with the workforce vaccination mandate for COVID-19. According to a release, more than 22,000 employees are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request. Employees exempt will continue to be required to follow additional safety protocols, including routine testing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Salon

Launch of "Real Doctors Against Oz" campaign calls GOP candidate into question

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Highlighting Dr. Mehmet Oz's spreading of Covid-19 misinformation and his history of dispensing what one study found to be "baseless" medical advice, several Pennsylvania doctors joined Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday in warning that electing Oz to the U.S. Senate would "endanger Pennsylvanians' health."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Activists pressure gas commissioners to push PGW on climate action, transparency

Protesters gathered in Center City Philadelphia Monday to pressure city officials to push the city-owned gas utility to take swifter climate action. The five-member Philadelphia Gas Commission will vote Tuesday on Philadelphia Gas Works’ (PGW) operating budget. Advocates hope the commissioners will require PGW to be more transparent and move faster toward a business model that’s not based on fossil fuels.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Breyer joins Gorsuch as honorary co-chair of National Constitution Center

Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution, joining Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court’s independence. The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia said Thursday that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chesterspirit.com

Yeadon staffers quit; blame borough manager’s behavior

In less than one year, two Yeadon employees have quit their jobs, citing “toxic work environments” caused by its borough manager, Isaac Dotson. They also said complaints they brought to Council President Sharon Council-Harris have gone partially or completely unaddressed. Last week, Karena Sims – a code enforcement...
YEADON, PA
CBS Philly

4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

AG Jennings announces abortion hotline

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that gave individual states the power to regulate abortion, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Monday announced a hotline Delawareans and out-of-staters can call to answer questions about abortion access in the First State. Those with questions about abortion access can call (302) 992-8096 or toll-free at (877) 312-2366. A ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Looting During Civil Unrest Leads to Prison Sentence

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by United States District Court Judge John M. Gallagher for being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm in connection with looting during a period of civil unrest and mandatory curfew in the City of Philadelphia in Spring 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
