University City residents fight to stave off gentrification
For more than 30 days, an encampment was set up outside the University City Townhomes in protest of looming evictions. A week before law enforcement dismantled the encampment, WHYY student interns Dre’Mere Reyes and Lamar Reed visited the site to talk with residents to better understand the movement.
Phillymag.com
The City Has Failed University City Townhome Residents. They Should Pay For It — Literally
The traumatizing clearing of the University City Townhome encampment in West Philly symbolizes the ongoing racial injustice of gentrification. One solution: The city should buy the property. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Monday morning’s abrupt...
National Convening of Black Mayors returns to Philadelphia
Municipal leaders from across the country gathered in Philadelphia this week for the 2nd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors. The event is being held at WHYY Studios in collaboration with African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of Pa., N.J., and Del., and media partner 6abc. Mayors attending in-person:. Hardie Davis...
Philadelphia residents, youth say city leaders aren’t listening to their ideas for solving gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. This week, the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement has set out to gather teen input on education, public safety, entrepreneurship and health during PHL Youth Week. It’s an opportunity for gun violence prevention activists to try to elevate the voices of teens who are directly impacted by the crisis.
Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start as early as Monday.The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections. The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors about their concerns and fears as the long project moves forward. "It's Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're gonna build...
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
Philadelphia achieves near complete compliance with city employee vaccine mandate
The City of Philadelphia’s workforce is nearly 100% compliant with the workforce vaccination mandate for COVID-19. According to a release, more than 22,000 employees are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request. Employees exempt will continue to be required to follow additional safety protocols, including routine testing.
Launch of "Real Doctors Against Oz" campaign calls GOP candidate into question
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Highlighting Dr. Mehmet Oz's spreading of Covid-19 misinformation and his history of dispensing what one study found to be "baseless" medical advice, several Pennsylvania doctors joined Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday in warning that electing Oz to the U.S. Senate would "endanger Pennsylvanians' health."
Activists pressure gas commissioners to push PGW on climate action, transparency
Protesters gathered in Center City Philadelphia Monday to pressure city officials to push the city-owned gas utility to take swifter climate action. The five-member Philadelphia Gas Commission will vote Tuesday on Philadelphia Gas Works’ (PGW) operating budget. Advocates hope the commissioners will require PGW to be more transparent and move faster toward a business model that’s not based on fossil fuels.
Philly announces near 100% compliance for workforce COVID vaccine mandate
Officials said this includes employees who are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request.
Philly public schools push to hire more support staff before first day of school
The first day of school is just a little more than two weeks away, and while the School District of Philadelphia has made progress in hiring teachers and counselors, it still has hundreds of essential support roles to fill. Last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage...
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
Breyer joins Gorsuch as honorary co-chair of National Constitution Center
Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution, joining Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court’s independence. The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia said Thursday that...
Officials: foul smells leaking from truck in Gloucester Co. ‘pose no risk’ to public
For those in New Jersey still dealing with a lingering odor in the air from last night, officials say it could stick around a bit longer, but it’s not thought to be dangerous. Our news partner 6abc reports, After receiving numerous 911 calls of an odor Wednesday afternoon, emergency...
chesterspirit.com
Yeadon staffers quit; blame borough manager’s behavior
In less than one year, two Yeadon employees have quit their jobs, citing “toxic work environments” caused by its borough manager, Isaac Dotson. They also said complaints they brought to Council President Sharon Council-Harris have gone partially or completely unaddressed. Last week, Karena Sims – a code enforcement...
4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
Phillymag.com
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
AG Jennings announces abortion hotline
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that gave individual states the power to regulate abortion, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Monday announced a hotline Delawareans and out-of-staters can call to answer questions about abortion access in the First State. Those with questions about abortion access can call (302) 992-8096 or toll-free at (877) 312-2366. A ... Read More
Looting During Civil Unrest Leads to Prison Sentence
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by United States District Court Judge John M. Gallagher for being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm in connection with looting during a period of civil unrest and mandatory curfew in the City of Philadelphia in Spring 2020.
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on Millions
Two Philadelphia men have been charged with paying over $400,000 in bribes and evading taxes on over $3 million of income. The Department of Justice shared details provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania:
