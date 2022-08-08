ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta remembers Olivia Newton-John: 'Yours from the first moment I saw you'

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Fans, peers and co-stars are honoring Olivia Newton-John after her death was announced Monday. The beloved singer and "Grease" actor died at age 73 at her ranch in Southern California. Although a cause of death wasn't revealed, Newton-John had fought breast cancer for 30 years.

Among those paying tribute on social media was John Travolta, who said his "Grease" co-star — who played Sandy to his Danny in the 1978 musical comedy — "made all of our lives so much better."

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Also honoring the late singer were actor Daniel Dae Kim and filmmaker James Gunn, who remembered Newton-John as their first crush.

"Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush," Kim tweeted .

"Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace," Gunn tweeted.

Comedian Dane Cook thanked Newton-John for "wonderful music and fun memories." Also sharing their praise for the "Physical" hitmaker were George Takei, Marlee Matlin, Gabrielle Union and Antonio Banderas , among others.

"'Grease' is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan," tweeted Union . "Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent."

"I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount," tweeted Matlin. "She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on 'It's My Party.' RIP dear, sweet Olivia."

Director Edgar Wright remembered Newton-John's musical achievements, noting that she "completely dominated the charts" when he was a kid.

"It felt like she WAS pop music," he tweeted. "And yes, Xanadu is still a stone cold classic song."

Kelsea Ballerini honored the singer with her own rendition of "Hopelessly Devoted to You ," which Newton-John sang for "Grease."

Rod Stewart mourned the loss of Newton-John , who he said was "the perfect lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication." Similarly, Oprah Winfrey recalled having dinner in 2019 with the "Xanadu" actor and remembered that her "positivity was just infectious."

"You'll be missed, Olivia. Here's to the good times," Winfrey wrote on Twitter.

Fellow pop musician Kylie Minogue tweeted that Newton-John "was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways."

Here's a sampling of other Hollywood reactions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

