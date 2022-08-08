ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Kourtney & Travis Just Flew Commercial After Kylie Was Slammed For Taking a Private Jet For ‘17 Minutes’

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCmo3_0h9W631f00

Click here to read the full article.

Riding first class? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just flew on a commercial plane . The spotting comes a week after reports emerged that her sister Kylie Jenner used her private jet for 17 minutes.

TMZ reported that the newlywed couple flew to Spokane, Washington on August 6, 2022 . Kourtney and Travis went on an Alaskan Air trip from LAX up to the Pacific Northwest with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick , and niece, North West . All of them were wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourtney and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane is the nearest airport.

The flight comes after Kylie Jenner received backlash for her carbon footprint. The Kylie Cosmetics founder used her private jet for flights as short as 17 minutes, via the Twitter account @CelebJets . Yard, an analytics agency then produced a list of the biggest celebrity offenders of CO2 emissions. Among those on the list, however, include Kylie’s on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott and her sister Kim Kardashian . According to Yard, Travis racked up “3033.3 tonnes of CO2e just this year, with an average flight journey of just 7.31 miles –the shortest average in the top 10.” Meanwhile Kim’s jet, “emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year. Kim’s jet has an average flight time of 85.49 minutes, for an average journey length of 99.78 miles.”

Khloé Kardashian also subtly shaded Taylor Swift for using her jet more than her family. The Good American founder liked an Instagram post shared by @KardashianSocial that suggested that her mom, Kris Jenner, leaked the information that Taylor Swift uses her private jet the most among all celebrities. The Instagram post featured the caption, “who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” The video then played a video where Kris sits down for an interview and asks to introduce herself, in which she responded, “Kris f—king Jenner.”

Kravis’ flight also comes weeks after Travis’ hospitalization on June 28, 2022. He was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after seeking care at West Hills Hospital. On July 2, 2022, Travis posted an update on his Instagram stories about why he was hospitalized . “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Travis also recently got back into flying after he was in a plane crash.  In September 2008, Travis survived a plane crash that killed four out of six people on board, which included Travis’ security guard, assistant and two pilots. Travis suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and underwent 26 surgeries. The crash had a profound effect on his life. The drummer developed a fear of flying after the crash and he had to re-learn how to walk and move. Barker told Men’s Health in May 2021, “I was told I wasn’t going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again. As soon as I could walk, I could run. As soon as I could move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing drums. And now I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been.”

Barker recently started going on planes again after he was convinced by his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian to fly with her to Cabo, Mexico. He told Nylon in September 2021, “I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you. And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.” He then praised her for giving him courage. “It’s still something very new to me,” he said. “but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu . Here’s how to watch it for free.



Watch ‘The Kardashians’ $6.99+


Buy Now

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0h9W631f00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Here’s How Travis’ ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness Is Affecting Him Having a Baby With Kourtney—It’s a ‘Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Wishing all the best. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying really hard for a baby. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer had several obstacles in their way on the journey of trying to have a little one of their own. A source close to Kourtney revealed to UsWeekly on July 25, 2022, that Travis’ latest scare with pancreatitis put a long pause on the baby journey. “Their pregnancy story is going to unfold more on the next season of The Kardashians,” the source confirmed. “They both want another child and want to expand...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Kim And Kanye#Private Jet#Kourtney Travis Just#Tmz#Yard
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett

Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene

Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

61K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy