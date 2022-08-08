Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Intel’s impact: Fourth Columbus water plant key to serving fast-growing New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – A nearly $300 million fourth water treatment plant for Columbus – long in the works, and now entering design – will ensure supply for Intel Corp. and the rest of the fast-growing New Albany International Business Park, city officials said. The Department of Public Utilities has two finalists from […]
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
myfox28columbus.com
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
columbusunderground.com
Ray Ray’s Moves Away from Meat + Three in Granville, Switches to Carry-Out Only
Changes are in store for Ray Ray’s Granville location. The barbecue joint will drop its Meat + Three name and format in favor of the carry-out only style and menu of its other area Hog Pit locations. Ray Ray’s Meat + Three opened at 1256 Columbus Rd. in Granville...
wosu.org
Charities laud Columbia Gas in $212 million rate hike case
Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance is a lifeline for tens of thousands of seniors and medically challenged residents. The Columbus-based charity delivers meals and healthcare to people who need help staying in their homes due to age or other issues. Those people are especially vulnerable to inflation and high energy prices.
peakofohio.com
Drunk Waynesfield woman crashes into local gas station
A drunk Waynesfield woman crashed her vehicle into a local gas station Monday night around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called out to RD Holder Oil Company gas station, located at 706 West Sandusky Avenue. They saw a black Kia Optima resting against the southwest corner of the building with heavy damage on both the building and vehicle.
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash
Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center. Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
peakofohio.com
Grand Jury indicts 27 including Reck on aggravated possession of drugs
The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 27 people earlier this week. The following is a list followed by their charges. Krista Reck: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree; Possession of L.S.D., a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
