Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
ESPN
Baker Mayfield impressing Carolina Panthers OC Ben McAdoo, once one of QB's biggest critics
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wasn't as critical of quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday as he was in 2018, when he expressed concerns over the Heisman Trophy winner's height, hand size and style of play heading into the NFL draft. Mayfield seems to have won over...
NFL
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Yardbarker
Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
Yardbarker
Watch Ja’Marr Chase school Eli Apple with one-handed catch
Ja’Marr Chase is having no problems with the size of the NFL football at this year’s training camp. The second-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made an impressive catch again this week. This play should have Bengals fans excited for the season. Chase went against cornerback Eli Apple in...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 10, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Browns WR Jakeem Grant suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the year. Bengals activated RT La’El Collins from the NFI list. Broncos signed RB JaQuan Hardy and RB Stevie Scott. Green Bay Packers. Packers signed RB Dexter Williams. Packers released LS Steven Wirtel. Packers waived WR Osirus...
NFL・
Report: Saints Add a Quarterback to Their Training Camp Roster
New Orleans adds a young quarterback for depth at the position with Jameis Winston ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener.
Bengals' Joe Burrow still healing, no timetable for return
CINCINNATI — (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still on the mend from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp. The third-year quarterback, who last season led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, has...
ESPN
Inside Najee Harris' intense Texas workouts as he prepares for pivotal role with Pittsburgh Steelers
HOUSTON -- WEARING BLACK Crocs accented with two Fast U buttons, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris shuffles through the doors of O Athletik just after 9 a.m. Muhammad Ali's likeness stretches across the back of his black T-shirt. A black Nike boxing backpack is slung over a shoulder. Inside...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Update: Star Quarterback Making Progress Following Appendectomy
Joe Burrow wore a backwards hat and sunglasses during the Bengals' final practice before their preseason opener against the Cardinals on Friday night. Burrow is still recovering after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. "Every day has been a very encouraging day for him. I’m not going to make a...
Jim Bob Cooter debuts as passing game coordinator in 2022
Former Tennessee quarterback Jim Bob Cooter made his debut as Jacksonville passing game coordinator during the NFL’s preseason Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Las Vegas defeated the Jaguars, 27-11. Cooter lettered for the Vols in 2006. Following his Tennessee playing career, he served as a graduate assistant...
