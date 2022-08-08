Read full article on original website
Sight Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sight Sciences SGHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sight Sciences missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same...
Adtalem Global Education: Q4 Earnings Insights
Adtalem Glb Education ATGE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adtalem Glb Education beat estimated earnings by 4.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $80.86 million from...
Recap: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eton Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $4.29 million from the same...
Recap: Acutus Medical Q2 Earnings
Acutus Medical AFIB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 16.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-0.8. Revenue was down $633 thousand from the same...
Recap: Fiesta Restaurant Q2 Earnings
Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fiesta Restaurant Gr missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $59.02 million from...
Recap: MedAvail Holdings Q2 Earnings
MedAvail Holdings MDVL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MedAvail Holdings beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $6.15 million from the same...
Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings
Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
CymaBay Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:06 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CymaBay Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Unique Fabricating Q2 Earnings
Unique Fabricating UFAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:06 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unique Fabricating posted an EPS of $-0.91. Revenue was up $4.14 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
SmartRent: Q2 Earnings Insights
SmartRent SMRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmartRent missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $20.73 million from the same period last...
AvePoint: Q2 Earnings Insights
AvePoint AVPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AvePoint missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $10.36 million from the same period last...
Recap: Karat Packaging Q2 Earnings
Karat Packaging KRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karat Packaging missed estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $20.36 million from the same...
LegalZoom.com: Q2 Earnings Insights
LegalZoom.com LZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LegalZoom.com beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $13.44 million from the same period last...
Recap: Biolase Q2 Earnings
Biolase BIOL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biolase missed estimated earnings by 46.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.91 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last...
Recap: Wheels Up Experience Q2 Earnings
Wheels Up Experience UP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wheels Up Experience beat estimated earnings by 26.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.34. Revenue was up $139.93 million from...
Recap: Athersys Q2 Earnings
Athersys ATHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Athersys missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $2.32 million from the same period last...
Tupperware, Peloton Are Among This Year's 'Losers': 5 Household Brands That Have Experienced A 'Fall From Grace' In 2022
The U.S. market has been experiencing record lows with analysts and investors alike calling declaring a bear market. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA was down 3.53% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was down 4.22% in the past six months. Along with the general...
SmartRent Q2 Performance Lags Street Expectations, Cuts FY22 Outlook
EPS was $(0.13), missing the consensus of $(0.11). SaaS ARR was $30.6 million compared to $7 million in 2Q21. SaaS ARPU, excluding SightPlan, grew 12% Y/Y to $3.28 from $2.93. Loss from operations widened to $(27.03) million, compared to $(9.99) million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $19.83 million, an increase from $9.26 million in 2Q21.
Why LegalZoom Stock Is Falling After Hours
LegalZoom.com Inc LZ shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and cut guidance below analyst estimates. LegalZoom said second-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $163.9 million, which beat the estimate of $161.6 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 2 cents per share.
