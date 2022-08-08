Franklin man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at traffic light: police

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A 32-year-old township man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing another man while they were both stopped at a traffic light last month.

Matthew B. Hall, of the Somerset section, was arrested July 27 and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

Hall was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Franklin police responded around 12:33 a.m. July 23, to an area hospital where arriving officers met a man with two stab wounds, authorities said.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate and learned the incident began as a verbal altercation at a gas station in Franklin, authorities said.

During the altercation, a man, later identified as Hall, allegedly put his hands on the victim. The victim responded by shoving Hall before Hall fled the gas station and retrieved a weapon from the trunk of his vehicle, authorities said. As the victim drove away from the gas station, Hall attempted to strike the victim with the weapon before Hall got into his vehicle and followed the victim, authorities said.

While stopped at a traffic light at Demott Lane and Easton Avenue, Hall pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and allegedly began to stab the victim, aiming at this neck and chest, authorities said. The victim tried to block the assault and was stabbed on his hand and bicep, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908)-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

