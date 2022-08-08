Read full article on original website
South Charleston man charged for stabbing brother with shovel
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man was charged with assault after he stabbed his brother with a shovel on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that […]
Man arrested for abducting juvenile
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Deputies along with Summersville Police Department & the WV State Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling Rt. 19 South from Pennsylvania where a female juvenile was abducted. Thomas Edward Grossman allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania,...
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Capital High School student
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Capital High School student that happened last year. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was set to stand trial for the murder of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18, on Monday but a last minute plea hearing was called late Wednesday afternoon.
Charges filed in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
Man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in death of ‘KJ’ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders has taken a plea deal in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old, according to Judge Joanna Tabit’s office. Dekotis Thomas, 20, pled guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Capital High School Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18 on April 7, 2021. Thomas was arrested […]
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
McDowell County woman facing charges for second degree murder and wanton endangerment
Panther, West Virginia (WOAY) – Angelia B. Dotson,53, of Panther, WV, is facing charges of second-degree murder and two counts of wanton endangerment. According to a McDowell County criminal complaint obtained by WOAY, a “crying and distraught” Dotson was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of a Panther Creek road residence following an incident with her boyfriend, Jeaninine Justice.
Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
Woman arrested for DUI after injuring a West Virginia Sheriff in a crash
A woman was arrested by the West Virginia State Police after a crash on Tuesday. Police say Tess Haynes was arrested and charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury, failure to maintain control, no seat belt, possession of heroin, and possession of crystal meth that was found on her at the jail. Officials say Brooke […]
West Virginia teen reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA- Deputies in Marshall County are looking for a missing teen. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith. Jamel is/has: Bi-racial 5’5 155 lbs Black hair Brown eyes Jamel was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, no shirt, black Nike shoes, and carrying a blue basketball and a […]
McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder
PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
4th Avenue intersection briefly blocked following hit-and-run
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of 4th Avenue and 6th Street in Huntington was blocked by emergency crews Thursday afternoon following a hit-and-run, according to Huntington Police. Huntington Police, Cabell EMS and members of the Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. Crews say a pedestrian was transported...
Missing Cabell County woman found safe
UPDATE: The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Vickers has been found safe. The sheriff’s office says they were assisted in locating Vickers by the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 unit bloodhound. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
Teenager sentenced to 15 years in connection with shooting death
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter will spend 15 years behind bars. Eli Nelson, 17, will stay in a juvenile facility until he turns 18. At age 18, Nelson will be sent to an adult facility to finish his sentencing. Nelson’s charges...
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
South Charleston man changes plea to guilty in cat decapitation case
WARNING: This story is graphic in its description of the crime. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A South Charleston man has changed his plea to a guilty plea on animal cruelty charges for decapitating a cat last year. Kekel was charged of decapitating and dismembering a cat in July 2021 after animal body parts, including the […]
