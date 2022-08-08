CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.

