americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Indonesia central bank: rate hike not first choice at this juncture
JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An interest rate hike will not be Bank Indonesia's first choice at this juncture, the central bank's deputy governor told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Friday, even as the country's headline inflation rate rose to a 7-year high.
UK Economy Contracts 0.1% In Q2 — Analyst Says 'Difficult To Dodge Recession'
The U.K. gross domestic product shrank in the second quarter by 0.1% after having witnessed an expansion of 0.8% in the first quarter, according to official data. The contraction in GDP comes in the wake of the country staring at further potential rate hikes. Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden recently said the central bank will probably have to raise interest rates further from its current 14-year-high to take on inflationary pressures, according to a report by The Guardian.
Australian court orders Google to pay $43 million for misleading users
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog said on Friday that Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google unit was ordered by the country's Federal Court to pay A$60 million ($42.7 million) in penalties for misleading users on collection of their personal location data.
China’s Huawei says sales down but new ventures growing
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei said Friday its revenue fell in the first half of 2022 but new ventures in autos and other industries helped to offset a decline in smartphone sales under U.S. sanctions. Revenue fell 5.9% from a year earlier to 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8...
