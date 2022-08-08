Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
Connecticut's minority voters encouraged to go to the ballot boxes this election season
HARTFORD, Conn. — Historically, people of color have been underrepresented in voter turnout during elections. Though trends are changing, barriers still exist that contribute to voter oppression in Black and brown communities. Claudine Constant, the public policy and advocacy director at the ACLU of Connecticut, explained that the narrative...
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Democrat primary winner for treasurer makes state history, with chance to make US history
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Erick Russell is officially the Democrat candidate for Connecticut state treasurer, and he's on track to face Republican Harry Arora in November's general election. If Russell wins, history will be made. "If elected, I will be the first openly gay, black elected statewide official in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the key primary election results from Connecticut
A Republican primary for U.S. Senate highlights the races in Connecticut.
What is a primary election and who can vote in Connecticut's?
HARTFORD, Conn. — What is a primary election? It's an election within a political party to determine who will represent the party and go up against an opposing party's candidate for a position of public office. There are several instances of a primary race in Connecticut for this election...
Candidates in CT’s mid-summer primary await results as polls close
There are statewide primaries for secretary of the state, treasurer and U.S. Senate, a race enlivened by the late interest of Donald J. Trump.
Who is running in Connecticut primaries?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s primary day in Connecticut. Everything you need to know before you head out to vote.
The secretary of the State's Office says more than 1.2 million Republicans and Democrats are registered to vote in Connecticut.
Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following. Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
ALERT CENTER: Key races in the Connecticut primary
News 12 Connecticut’s John Craven is in the Alert Center with the latest.
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows
Pandemic bonuses for CT private-sector essential workers will likely be reduced as surging demand tests the program's budget.
NewsTimes
Connecticut reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, most since May, as transmission levels remain high
Connecticut on Thursday reported 34 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, most in a seven-day period since mid-May, as the state continues to record high levels of viral transmission. The state has now recorded 11,164 coronavirus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic, and experts say the true number of...
sheltonherald.com
What to know in CT about insulin, prescriptions and more following Inflation Reduction Act passage
HARTFORD — Prices for prescription drugs will go down, insulin costs for the elderly will decrease and thousands of dollars in tax incentives will be offered to low and middle-income Connecticut residents under the federal Inflation Reduction Act approved by the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate after marathon negotiations. Along the...
Connecticut pension debt costs UConn students $1,000
Connecticut's pension debt adds up to an extra $1,000 in tuition costs for students attending UConn, as tuition rates rise. The post Connecticut pension debt costs UConn students $1,000 appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut school supplies more expensive amid inflation
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more this year compared to 2019, said the National Retail Federation (NRF) on average. NRF anticipates families will spend an average of $864, in total, on school items at a time when money is already tight. “Groceries are...
NBC Connecticut
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut
With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
NewsTimes
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 1