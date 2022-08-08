ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Sight Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sight Sciences SGHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sight Sciences missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same...
Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
Recap: Acutus Medical Q2 Earnings

Acutus Medical AFIB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 16.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-0.8. Revenue was down $633 thousand from the same...
Recap: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eton Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $4.29 million from the same...
Recap: Capstone Green Energy Q1 Earnings

Capstone Green Energy CGRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capstone Green Energy beat estimated earnings by 53.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was up $2.57 million from...
Recap: MedAvail Holdings Q2 Earnings

MedAvail Holdings MDVL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MedAvail Holdings beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $6.15 million from the same...
Aziyo Biologics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aziyo Biologics AZYO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aziyo Biologics missed estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $478 thousand from the same...
Recap: Chicken Soup for the Soul Q2 Earnings

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chicken Soup for the Soul missed estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.28 versus an estimate of $-0.72. Revenue was...
Recap: Clever Leaves Holdings Q2 Earnings

Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clever Leaves Holdings beat estimated earnings by 86.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $985 thousand from...
Recap: Unique Fabricating Q2 Earnings

Unique Fabricating UFAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:06 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unique Fabricating posted an EPS of $-0.91. Revenue was up $4.14 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Eledon Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

Eledon Pharma ELDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eledon Pharma beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.7. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Celcuity: Q2 Earnings Insights

Celcuity CELC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celcuity missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.5. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
AvePoint: Q2 Earnings Insights

AvePoint AVPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AvePoint missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $10.36 million from the same period last...
SmartRent: Q2 Earnings Insights

SmartRent SMRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmartRent missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $20.73 million from the same period last...
Illumina: Q2 Earnings Insights

Illumina ILMN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Illumina missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Intellicheck Q2 Earnings

Intellicheck IDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intellicheck beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $789 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: Athersys Q2 Earnings

Athersys ATHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Athersys missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $2.32 million from the same period last...
