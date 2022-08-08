Psychedelics, Social Media & Scientific Research: A Partnership To Study Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder And Anxiety

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
Medical News Today
What to know about chronic depression
Chronic depression or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a long-term type of depression. Adult symptoms typically persist for at least 2 years. Treatment for PDD usually involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication. This article discusses PDD in more detail, including its symptoms, causes, treatments, and diagnosis. The article also...
Psych Centra
What It's Like to Live with Schizophrenia
Living with schizophrenia brings a unique set of challenges. With support and strong coping skills, daily life can flow more easily. Until just decades ago, the majority of people diagnosed with schizophrenia lived the rest of their lives inside a psychiatric hospital. In most cases, remission was considered an impossibility, and hospital residents were only allowed to leave if family members accepted responsibility for them.
At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy
A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression. The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist....
psychologytoday.com
If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?
There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior
Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
MedicalXpress
Similarity between schizophrenia and dementia discovered for the first time
Researchers have, for the first time, compared schizophrenia and frontotemporal dementia—disorders that are both located in the frontal and temporal lobe regions of the brain. The idea can be traced back to Emil Kraepelin, who coined the term "dementia praecox" in 1899 to describe the progressive mental and emotional decline of young patients. His approach was quickly challenged, as only 25% of those affected showed this form of disease progression. But now, with the help of imaging and machine learning, scientists have found the first valid indications of neuroanatomical patterns in the brain that resemble the signature of patients with frontotemporal dementia.
Avoiding anxiety: How you can help reduce stress and better handle difficult situations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You can't really call it an epidemic, but anxiety is running at such high levels that therapists are booked solid currently -- but not all stress is caused by big things. Often it's the momentary stress that can up to a big effect.KDKA's John Shumway is looking into what causes micro-transition anxiety -- a fancy term for stress and anxiety that we can anticipate and do something about.These type of situations occur often, when transitioning from the calm of your day to something unsettling.Whether it is surrounding something like a vacation ending and needing to go back...
PsyPost
Neuroscience research suggests LSD might enhance learning and memory by promoting brain plasticity
New research published in Experimental Neurology provides some initial evidence that the psychedelic substance known as LSD has nootropic properties. The study found that LSD increased markers of neuroplasticity in human brain organoids, increased novelty preference in rats, and improved memory performance in humans. When combined with psychotherapy, psychedelic drugs...
Medical News Today
Is ambivalence a symptom of schizophrenia?
Ambivalence is the term for having mixed feelings about something. Doctors once considered it a key symptom of schizophrenia, but this is no longer the case. Recent studies indicate only a weak link between ambivalence and schizophrenia, and some evidence suggests that it might actually be a more common symptom of mood disorders.
MedicalXpress
Research finds biomarkers in older adults with late-life depression
Major depression in older adults is very common, disabling, and increases the risk of many diseases of aging, including Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, cardiovascular issues and even mortality. Therefore, it constitutes a major public health issue, especially considering the growing number of older adults in the U.S. and worldwide.
verywellhealth.com
Skin Picking as a Symptom of Autoimmune Disease
Skin picking disorder (dermatillomania or excoriation disorder) and autoimmune disorders often go together. With skin picking, you have a compulsive urge to pick, scratch, rub, pull, or scrape your skin. It can continue beyond the point of causing pain and creating sores to being a significant problem. In some people...
Psych Centra
Why Am I Feeling Anxious for No Reason?
Feeling nervous but you don’t know why? We look at why anxiety might arise without a clear cause. The factors that spark anxiety are different for everyone and can be subtle. Many people are familiar with anxious feelings but don’t know their cause, so it feels like the anxiety is happening for “no reason.”
psychologytoday.com
Treating Mental Health Through the Microbiome
Traditional mental health treatments have focused on the brain. Numerous research studies have demonstrated a link between gut health and health conditions. Cohesive mental health treatment requires understanding how the microbiome may influence mental health and ways to utilize this treatment. For decades, the treatment of mental health issues such...
Mental distress is much worse for people with disabilities, and many health professionals don't know how to help
It’s no secret COVID is having a drastic impact on people’s wellbeing, and has worsened an already a rising trend in mental health problems. The Australian Institute for Health and Welfare’s latest figures indicate some of our most vulnerable are struggling even more than most. People with disabilities are experiencing very high rates of mental health difficulties and psychological distress. Yet health professionals often don’t feel equipped to treat people who are experiencing both disabilities and mental health difficulties. About one in six Australians have a disability, equating to around 4.4 million people. The latest figures show two-thirds of...
Psych Centra
Thought Disorder in Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia and thought disorder are different mental health conditions, but they share some overlap. Formal thought disorders (FTDs) are a form of disordered thinking that can make it challenging to communicate effectively. Doctors diagnose FTD when symptoms cause a significant negative impact on your everyday interactions and the ability to communicate.
Voices: The hidden ADHD tax is landing women like me in thousands of pounds of debt
“Why don’t you just save some money so that you don’t run out next time?” my friend asks me after I politely decline her invite out to dinner. Once again, I’ve spent my monthly paycheck long before payday and I’m waiting, struggling until it comes around again.My relationship with money has always been tumultuous. When I was little, I’d spend my pocket money as soon as I had it. As a university student, I was constantly making impulsive purchases. When my first student overdraft ran to its limit, I got another one. And another.A form of neurodiversity, ADHD is...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Disconnected From Oneself and Others After Trauma
After trauma, survivors can feel disconnected from themselves and others. Alienation is linked with psychological distress, such as PTSD, depression, and dissociation symptoms. We can each take actions to support connection after trauma. Even though I had friends, I was still lonely. My friends didn’t understand my reactions. There...
hippocraticpost.com
Sepsis signs and symptoms
Sepsis signs and symptoms: Sepsis is responsible for 52,000 deaths in the UK each year. A distressing 250,000 people contract the condition, which can have life-changing implications. Many of the symptoms of sepsis are unknown by most people – they range from fatigue and poor concentration through to PTSD, amputation and organ damage.
