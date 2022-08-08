Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water
Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
Great white shark, weighing over 1,400 pounds, pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.
WECT
A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina
GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman has died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella in South Carolina Wednesday afternoon. According to WBTW, at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, winds at a Garden City beach were picking up and it carried an umbrella. The Horry County Chief Deputy...
coastalreview.org
Tiresome issue won’t stop Wrightsville Beach sand project
Some 300,000 tires that have broken free from a decades-old artificial reef are scattered along an area of seafloor tapped as the new sand borrow source for Wrightsville Beach. The tire debris field is not halting plans to pump material from the offshore site next spring onto the town’s ocean...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days
Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach International Airport moves closer to completion of parking lot projects
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Myrtle Beach International Airport moves through Its peak season, the airport is continuing to work on improving its overall experience. Last year, MYR started development on the ready return lot for rental cars as demand for rentals increased. The development was divided into...
The State Port Pilot
Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park
The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
travelingmom.com
16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
wraltechwire.com
Another brewing success story may be emerging in Wilmington: Ohanafy
WILMINGTON – There’s another newly launched beverage-related Wilmington startup as of this morning, with Ohanafy releasing its flagship product, a brewery management system. The company expects widespread adoption, enough to already be planning to hire at least 20 additional full-time staff members within the next 16 months. “This...
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
WECT
First Alert Forecast: crunch time for a cold front!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday. In a given year, Wilmington will ping temperatures of 90 or higher an average of 46 times. Coincidentally, Thursday marked the 46th time we reached that number this year. But, behind an impressive cold front, a more pleasant pattern of daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows near or below 70 are likely to develop for Friday and the weekend.
WMBF
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: The Vine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina has no shortage of great spots to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, though in the peak of tourist season, it can be difficult to find a spot that isn’t swarming with people. While I enjoy being at a busy rooftop bar or rubbing elbows at a beachside watering hole, sometimes you want a place that feels a little more private.
whqr.org
Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
