Caswell Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water

Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
City
Caswell Beach, NC
coastalreview.org

Tiresome issue won’t stop Wrightsville Beach sand project

Some 300,000 tires that have broken free from a decades-old artificial reef are scattered along an area of seafloor tapped as the new sand borrow source for Wrightsville Beach. The tire debris field is not halting plans to pump material from the offshore site next spring onto the town’s ocean...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days

Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park

The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
SOUTHPORT, NC
travelingmom.com

16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
SURF CITY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Another brewing success story may be emerging in Wilmington: Ohanafy

WILMINGTON – There’s another newly launched beverage-related Wilmington startup as of this morning, with Ohanafy releasing its flagship product, a brewery management system. The company expects widespread adoption, enough to already be planning to hire at least 20 additional full-time staff members within the next 16 months. “This...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
WECT

First Alert Forecast: crunch time for a cold front!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday. In a given year, Wilmington will ping temperatures of 90 or higher an average of 46 times. Coincidentally, Thursday marked the 46th time we reached that number this year. But, behind an impressive cold front, a more pleasant pattern of daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows near or below 70 are likely to develop for Friday and the weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: The Vine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina has no shortage of great spots to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, though in the peak of tourist season, it can be difficult to find a spot that isn’t swarming with people. While I enjoy being at a busy rooftop bar or rubbing elbows at a beachside watering hole, sometimes you want a place that feels a little more private.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal

On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

