CBS Philly

Police investigating 2 separate carjackings in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area.Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related.So far, no arrests have been made.Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be okay.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
phl17.com

Shell Gas Station owner stabbed 3 times by a customer in Roxborough

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Shell Gas Station store owner was stabbed multiple times inside his establishment in the city’s Roxborough section. The incident happened on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9:30 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was stabbed three times in the arm during...
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
CBS Philly

Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
CBS Philly

2nd ACCT employee may have been involved in death of dog "Saint"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News has learned new details about the death of a dog at one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters. One ACCT employee is already facing charges. Now, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says another employee could be involved. Terrell Walton is already charged in connection with the death of Saint. The dog's family was told he was injured and put down, but the district attorney's office says an officer saw Walton making jabbing motions with a catch pole before hearing Saint yelp. Prosecutors tell Eyewitness News a second employee prevented that officer from coming into the ACCT building to get Walton's information. That second worker has not been identified or charged. 
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation

— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...

