fox29.com
Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington. According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Police investigating 2 separate carjackings in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area.Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related.So far, no arrests have been made.Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be okay.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
phl17.com
Shell Gas Station owner stabbed 3 times by a customer in Roxborough
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Shell Gas Station store owner was stabbed multiple times inside his establishment in the city’s Roxborough section. The incident happened on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9:30 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was stabbed three times in the arm during...
phl17.com
Video footage captured suspect of 4th of July fatal shooting in West Oak Lane
Philadelphia (WPHL)- An $20,000 reward will be given to anyone willing to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who allegedly killed a man in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. The incident happened on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane around 4:23 pm Monday.
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect burglarized Roxborough home, used stolen credit cards at nearby gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect they say broke into a residence while a family was sleeping and later used the victim’s credit card at a nearby gas station . The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 on the 200 block...
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
fox29.com
Stolen FedEx truck in West Philadelphia found empty; no injuries reported, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police were called to a possible barricade situation involving a FedEx truck in West Philadelphia. Witnesses reportedly told police a man had locked himself inside a stolen FedEx truck on 47th and Linmore streets beginning around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man was refusing to come out...
Suspect with Gun on Atlantic City Boardwalk Arrested
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department has arrested Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, of...
Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
2nd ACCT employee may have been involved in death of dog "Saint"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News has learned new details about the death of a dog at one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters. One ACCT employee is already facing charges. Now, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says another employee could be involved. Terrell Walton is already charged in connection with the death of Saint. The dog's family was told he was injured and put down, but the district attorney's office says an officer saw Walton making jabbing motions with a catch pole before hearing Saint yelp. Prosecutors tell Eyewitness News a second employee prevented that officer from coming into the ACCT building to get Walton's information. That second worker has not been identified or charged.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
phl17.com
Missing man last seen in Germantown driving a cargo van with Florida tags
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022. Police say 55-year-old Jean Francois Gervais was last seen on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue around 7:04 am. He was driving a white 2016 Ford Connect XL with Florida tag HAIP57.
Police release images of suspect wanted in murder of popular singing group member
Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street back on July 27.
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation
— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...
Police search for arson suspect after West Philadelphia home goes up in flames 2 times in 1 week
Last week, a fire started at a West Philadelphia home after authorities said more than 150 jugs of gasoline were found inside. On Sunday morning, the home went up in flames again.
