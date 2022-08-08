Comedians "Chad Kroeger" and JT Parr spoke before the Des Moines City Council Monday night for their right to "bare arms."Catch up fast: The duo is from "SoCal."Kroeger's real name is Tom Allen. His stage name is the same as the lead singer of Nickelback, a band that is often the subject of mockery, VICE Magazine reports.They're known for going to council meetings and making humorous demands.What happened: They tried to speak during a rezoning hearing."Because we've been working on our pipes for like years and we feel like that should be protected. If you put sleeves on us, there could be dire consequences," Parr said.Mayor Frank Cownie ruled they were out of order and asked them to leave. (They sat down and remained in the meeting without further incident.)Bottom line: Even the sexiest of guns aren't welcome at City Hall.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO