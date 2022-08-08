Read full article on original website
Renate Rice brings All-Star experience to East High football program
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines East football is celebrating its newest addition to the team, which is also a first for the metro. After earning three All-Star rings, and a championship during a 12-year career playing tackle football –Renate Rice can now add high school coach to her resume. “It’s kind of unbelievable at […]
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny’s Fulk changes her mind, will now play softball at Indian Hills
It turns out that Eva Fulk’s softball career isn’t over after all. Fulk, who had earlier committed to join the Northern Iowa women’s track and field program, has now decided to play softball in college. The Ankeny High School graduate will play for Indian Hills Community College.
Roosevelt ready to ride into playoffs
Des Moines Roosevelt went 5-4 last year, and ended a long losing streak against suburban schools, but the Riders want more.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
iheart.com
Iowa State University Issues Statement On Student's Death
livability.com
Time to Thrive in Downtown Marshalltown, IA
City center sees influx of public and private development as it rebounds from devastating derecho and tornado. Historic downtown Marshalltown is hitting all the right notes. Renovations are underway to create more residential opportunities, businesses are improving storefronts, public spaces are drawing visitors, and cafes and restaurants are popping up alongside interesting retail shops in a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere.
KIMT
Student death at Iowa State University is being investigated
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Iowa State student found dead in Campustown apartment
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds asks district court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this morning that she's asked a district court to lift an injunction that put Iowa'sfetal heartbeat law on hold. The law passed in 2018. It outlaws abortion at six weeks, which is around the time a fetus's heartbeat can first be detected.
Radio Iowa
Knoxville set to host sprint car racing’s biggest event
Sprint Car Racing’s biggest event begins Wednesday night with the first of two nights of qualifying at the Knoxville Nationals. Saturday night’s championship lineup will be determined by a point system that even includes time trials and heat races. “And then we come around an run a feature...
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
City in Iowa Will Pay Remote Workers More Than $10K to Move There
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over two years ago, remote work has become more and more prevalent. I know people who used to be in an office every single day that now either don't go in at all or only go to their workplace once or twice a week. I...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa State University Student Found Dead in Ames
An Iowa State University student was found dead yesterday at an apartment off of Welch Avenue in Ames, according to IowaStateDaily.com. After a preliminary investigation, Ames Police officials say that they believe that there is no "ongoing threat to the community at this time." In a press release, police officials say that they were called to the apartment complex to respond to the report of a deceased person. IowaStateDaily reports that the person's body was then transferred to the State Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death will not be released until an autopsy is completed. The identity of the student is also not being released at this time.
KCCI.com
Water treatment plant to come down in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Ames says work is about to begin to tear down the city's old water treatment plant. The old plant is located on East Fifth Street. It operated for nearly a century before it was replaced by a new plant in 2017. The city warns there will...
Comedians campaign for the "right to bare arms" at Des Moines meeting
Comedians "Chad Kroeger" and JT Parr spoke before the Des Moines City Council Monday night for their right to "bare arms."Catch up fast: The duo is from "SoCal."Kroeger's real name is Tom Allen. His stage name is the same as the lead singer of Nickelback, a band that is often the subject of mockery, VICE Magazine reports.They're known for going to council meetings and making humorous demands.What happened: They tried to speak during a rezoning hearing."Because we've been working on our pipes for like years and we feel like that should be protected. If you put sleeves on us, there could be dire consequences," Parr said.Mayor Frank Cownie ruled they were out of order and asked them to leave. (They sat down and remained in the meeting without further incident.)Bottom line: Even the sexiest of guns aren't welcome at City Hall.
kniakrls.com
Looking for a Place to Eat, Knoxville Has It
One of the highlights of the Knoxville Nationals is filling the belly with some food. There are many choices but a few of the local organizations who are helping the need of eating include Pancakes at the Armory. It is a joint effort by the Knoxville Rotary Club and the Methodist Church. The group will be serving from 8 a.m. until noon through Saturday of the Nationals. The event is held at the National Guard Armory in Knoxville.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
