Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in Michigan
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National Park
Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
Justice system has ‘failed my family miserably,’ widow says of prison release for convicted murderer
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – If Barb VanBogelen ever encountered Amy Lee Black, the teen convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her husband in 1990, in a public setting, she would have one thing to say to the soon-to-be-parolee. “I’d tell her she’s going to rot in hell...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests. On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a...
Juvenile lifer Amy Black granted parole for killing Muskegon County man when she was 16
MUSKEGON, MI – After nearly 32 years in prison, Amy Lee Black, a juvenile lifer convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be released from prison next month. Black, who received a sentence reduction a year ago after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling a...
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Wyoming bank robbed, police looking for suspect
WYOMING, MI -- Police are looking for a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch in Wyoming in the early afternoon hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Wyoming police said a man entered the branch at 2828 Michael Ave. SW about 1:30 p.m. and approached a teller. He demanded money...
Man armed with BB gun robs person in Target parking lot, later caught
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A man used a BB gun to rob a person of $40 in the Target store parking lot on West Main Street, but was later caught. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said the man approached a vehicle parked in a handicap space right next to the Target store, 5350 West Main St.
Family of 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting grateful for ‘accountability’ after gun owner charged
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The family of a 13-year-old killed in an accidental shooting say they are grateful for “accountability” after the gun owner was charged for allegedly not securing the weapon. Police said Gabriel Hojnacki was accidentally shot by another 13-year-old boy at home on Alpine Avenue...
Muskegon taps Lundington Police Chief as next Director of Public Safety
After a nationwide search, the City of Muskegon says, it has found its next Director of Public Safety. Sources told WGVU Tuesday that the job is being offered to Tim Kozal, who has been serving as the Chief of Police in Ludington, Michigan since 2020. Kozal had been one of...
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
Muskegon police investigating shooting
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a shooting that happened about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Oakhill Drive and Marquette Avenue. Police responded to the area on a report of a window shot out and a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
Beagles removed from harsh conditions arrive at two West Michigan shelters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Thirty-five of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility arrived in West Michigan on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Humane Society of West Michigan received 25 of the rescue beagles, while the Harbor Humane Society of Ottawa County took in 10. The beagles were removed...
Man and woman found dead in Grand Rapids home with unharmed toddler
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman were found dead in a Southeast Grand Rapids home with an unharmed toddler also located. Grand Rapids police said they responded to a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE and discovered two adults dead in the home. They also...
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
Man leads police on 26-mile chase after attempting to kidnap ex-wife in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested Friday night after fleeing police by car for more than 26 miles, and then trying to get away on foot following a violent incident in Van Buren Township. On the night of Friday, Aug. 5, police say a man named...
Police identify victim struck, killed by vehicle in West Michigan crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person killed in an Aug. 10 fatal car vs. pedestrian crash as 70-year-old Roberta Stites. Michigan State Police were called to a car vs. pedestrian fatal crash on Marsh Road, near Pierce Road, in Allegan County’s Gun Plain Township. Police...
Rescued beagles taken from Virginia lab adopted quickly after arriving in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – More than two dozen beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia under federal court order were brought to Michigan to find forever homes. Of the 25 dogs arriving in Michigan, 15 came to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor Monday, Aug. 8, to begin the adoption process, while the other 10 went to the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing.
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
Police looking for woman missing in Caledonia Township
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police are looking for a 62-year-old woman who is believed to have walked into woods near her Caledonia Township residence. Annette Williams left her residence, in the area of Whitneyville Avenue SE and 68th Street sometime during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Kent County...
