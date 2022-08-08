Read full article on original website
Related
Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
Genasys: Q3 Earnings Insights
Genasys GNSS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genasys reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $1.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: MedAvail Holdings Q2 Earnings
MedAvail Holdings MDVL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MedAvail Holdings beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $6.15 million from the same...
Recap: Clever Leaves Holdings Q2 Earnings
Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clever Leaves Holdings beat estimated earnings by 86.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $985 thousand from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Unique Fabricating Q2 Earnings
Unique Fabricating UFAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:06 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unique Fabricating posted an EPS of $-0.91. Revenue was up $4.14 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Sight Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sight Sciences SGHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sight Sciences missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same...
Rivian Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Production Update And What's Next For EV Manufacturer
Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive RIVN reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $364 million, beating a Street estimate of $337.52 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of $1.89 per...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flutter's full-year earnings turnaround forecast sends shares higher
DUBLIN (Reuters) -Flutter posted a 20% fall in first-half earnings but saw no sign of cash-strapped customers betting less and expects to finish the year ahead of 2021 excluding a final year of losses in the U.S, sending its shares higher.
Eledon Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights
Eledon Pharma ELDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eledon Pharma beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.7. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Karat Packaging Q2 Earnings
Karat Packaging KRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karat Packaging missed estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $20.36 million from the same...
Aziyo Biologics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aziyo Biologics AZYO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aziyo Biologics missed estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $478 thousand from the same...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings
Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
Celcuity: Q2 Earnings Insights
Celcuity CELC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celcuity missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.5. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Recap: Chicken Soup for the Soul Q2 Earnings
Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chicken Soup for the Soul missed estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.28 versus an estimate of $-0.72. Revenue was...
Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings
PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
Illumina: Q2 Earnings Insights
Illumina ILMN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Illumina missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Intellicheck Q2 Earnings
Intellicheck IDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intellicheck beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $789 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: Athersys Q2 Earnings
Athersys ATHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Athersys missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $2.32 million from the same period last...
SmartRent: Q2 Earnings Insights
SmartRent SMRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmartRent missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $20.73 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0