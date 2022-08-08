ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

mountain-topmedia.com

Body of missing Johnson County girl found; father sent to hospital after shooting himself

VAN LEAR, Ky. — The search for a missing 12-year-old girl has come to a tragic end, after her body was found on Thursday. The search for Stacia Leigh Collins grew out of a report of an assault Thursday morning. Johnson County deputies went to the home in Van Lear, where they found Collins’ father, Stacy Collins, injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Police search for people vandalizing, robbing ATMs

HAYSI, Va. — Police are searching for the people responsible for destroying two bank ATMs in southwestern Virginia. The first instance happened around 1 a.m., July 30, at New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. That ATM was destroyed, but no cash was taken. The culprits struck again...
HAYSI, VA

