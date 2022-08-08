Read full article on original website
Body of missing Johnson County girl found; father sent to hospital after shooting himself
VAN LEAR, Ky. — The search for a missing 12-year-old girl has come to a tragic end, after her body was found on Thursday. The search for Stacia Leigh Collins grew out of a report of an assault Thursday morning. Johnson County deputies went to the home in Van Lear, where they found Collins’ father, Stacy Collins, injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police search for people vandalizing, robbing ATMs
HAYSI, Va. — Police are searching for the people responsible for destroying two bank ATMs in southwestern Virginia. The first instance happened around 1 a.m., July 30, at New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. That ATM was destroyed, but no cash was taken. The culprits struck again...
Couple sentenced to 15 months in prison for $300,000 real estate commission scheme
ABINGDON, Va. — A husband-and-wife real estate team from Wise County will serve more than a year in prison, after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to draw cash advances on fraudulent sales contracts. Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, each pleaded...
