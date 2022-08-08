VAN LEAR, Ky. — The search for a missing 12-year-old girl has come to a tragic end, after her body was found on Thursday. The search for Stacia Leigh Collins grew out of a report of an assault Thursday morning. Johnson County deputies went to the home in Van Lear, where they found Collins’ father, Stacy Collins, injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

