ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots

It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Yvonne Turner
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?

One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
TENNIS
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Mercury#Espn#The Connecticut Sun#Turner
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality

Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Former Giants prospect Bates comes out as gay with earnest post

Former Giants pitching prospect Solomon Bates came out as gay with a lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday, becoming the second Minor League Baseball player to come out publicly. After appearing in 25 games in the Giants’ system this season, most of which came with Double-A Richmond, Bates’ post revealed he no longer is with the organization while thanking the team for giving him the opportunity to be himself and play the game he loves. He pitched for the Giants in spring training earlier this year, and said in his post that the team made a new fan out of him.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News

PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
105K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy