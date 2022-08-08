Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
See LeBron James and Wife Savannah’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Photos
King James, his queen and their royal court. LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA — and he's doing his best to be a champion father off the court as well. "The crazy thing is, my whole life I grew up resenting my father," the Los Angeles Lakers player told Fatherly […]
Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots
It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?
One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Opinion: The Boston Celtics Should Sign This 10x NBA All-Star
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 9. I think the Boston Celtics, who lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, should sign the ten-time NBA All-Star. Last season, Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
‘Greatest player’: Billie Jean King leads tennis tributes to Serena Williams
Billie Jean King, the former women’s world No 1, has led tributes within tennis to Serena Williams, describing her as the sport’s “greatest player” following the 23-time grand slam singles champion’s announcement that she is retiring. In a column for Vogue, the 40-year-old Williams described...
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality
Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NBA Informed All Teams That Non-Vaccinated Players Without A Valid Medical Reason Can't Play In Toronto For The 2022-23 Season
The NBA has been battling with the players accepting a vaccine mandate since last season. While coaches and team staff have been made to take the vaccine, the NBA cannot enforce such a rule on the players. As a result, the players are accountable to the cities they play basketball in to be allowed to play.
NBC Sports
Former Giants prospect Bates comes out as gay with earnest post
Former Giants pitching prospect Solomon Bates came out as gay with a lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday, becoming the second Minor League Baseball player to come out publicly. After appearing in 25 games in the Giants’ system this season, most of which came with Double-A Richmond, Bates’ post revealed he no longer is with the organization while thanking the team for giving him the opportunity to be himself and play the game he loves. He pitched for the Giants in spring training earlier this year, and said in his post that the team made a new fan out of him.
MLB・
Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News
PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
GOLF・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
105K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1