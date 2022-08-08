ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NC

3 injured after police pursuit leads to crash in Avon, NC

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — Several people were sent to the hospital following a crash during a police pursuit in Avon late Monday morning.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 11:30 a.m. after a deputy tried to stop a speeding vehicle, going in excess of 100 mph on Highway 12.

The driver of the Chevy Camaro refused to stop.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the sheriff’s office’s vehicle had lights and sirens on during the pursuit.

As the pursuit approached the Avon Post Office, the deputy’s vehicle struck a truck.

The five occupants inside the truck were from Pennsylvania. Three of the occupants were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries and were released the same day. The deputy refused treatment following the crash.

The Camaro was located a short time later in the village of Avon. The driver and two others were found in the woods. 20-year-old Noah Huneycutt of Suffolk was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, careless and reckless, fail to yield to blue light and siren, driving left of center and 105 in a 45 mph zone. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says he is being held on $15,000 bond.

