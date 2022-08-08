Read full article on original website
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy tells officials to stop leaking military tactics; UN sounds nuclear plant warning – live
Divulging details about Ukraine’s defence plans is ‘frankly irresponsible’, Zelenskiy says; UN nuclear watchdog calls for visit to shelled plant
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
Kim Jong-Un Suffered 'High Fever' During COVID-19 Outbreak — Sister Threatens To 'Eradicate' South Korea For 'Dirty Objects'
The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, on Thursday declared a "shining victory" over COVID-19 as his influential sister revealed that he had a "high fever" and was "seriously ill" during a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the country. What Happened: Kim Yo Jong blamed South Korea for the outbreak...
Kenya media council: ‘No one’ asked to stop election tallies
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of Kenya’s government-created media council says local media outlets haven’t been asked to stop their counting of presidential election results after observers noticed a dramatic slowdown in reporting on the close contest. Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo told The...
