Will pair of Alabama defensive backs join basketball team this winter?
Six of Alabama’s past seven football seasons have stretched into the second week of January, making the task particularly difficult for any of its players wanting to also play basketball. Doing so would require shaking off the physical rigors of a 15-game football season and then jumping into an...
Time to panic for Auburn football recruiting according to The Athletic
Auburn's class currently sits at the bottom of the SEC.
Bryan Harsin dishes on Robby Ashford’s progress, state of Auburn’s quarterback battle
The television screens mounted throughout Auburn’s athletics complex have glowed daily since the start of fall camp. No reruns of old games or live feeds are running, but rather slides prominently displaying the players of the day from each practice session this preseason. On Tuesday morning, after Auburn’s first off day of camp, the first name featured from Day 3 of practice two days earlier was that of quarterback Robby Ashford. The Oregon transfer garnered offensive player of the day recognition for the first full-squad practice of the preseason after being split into the newcomers’ session on the first two days.
auburn.edu
Revolutionary grass developed at Auburn taking root at exclusive golf courses
A revolutionary variety of grass developed in Auburn University’s College of Agriculture has recently taken root at some exclusive golf courses around the nation following an acquisition of rights by an Oregon-based seed grower and wholesale supplier. The bentgrass variety, called AU Victory, was forged from the adversity of...
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
bewellauburn.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Auburn Ranked
I will never pass up a good home cooked breakfast, but some of these restaurants make me wonder if my grandma is the chef. What better way to start your day than with a delicious meal? Breakfast is the most important meal because it fuels your day. Here goes my personal ranking, in order, of the best breakfast places in Auburn:
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
WTVM
WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
Alabama cabinet manufacturer announces $17 million expansion, to create 415 jobs
A family-owned cabinet company has announced a $17 million expansion in Oxford that will create 415 jobs over five years. Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product. Construction is set to begin next spring. The facility, to...
Man shot on Winston Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police tell WRBL a man was shot in the 900 block of Winston Road before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the man was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are non-life threatening. […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule
Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
Wetumpka Herald
Coley and Isner running on joint ticket for Democrat party chair, vice chair
Tallapoosa County Commissioner Thomas “T.C.” Coley, Jr. is looking to serve even more constitutes than just those in his county commission district, as he makes a run for vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Tabitha Isner and Coley announced that they will run as a unified ticket...
Greenville Advocate
Cattle calls coming to a close at Montgomery Stockyard
The Montgomery Stockyard will hold its final sale Aug. 22. After more than 60 years serving cattlemen and farmers from this area, the current owner, Jerry Etheredge, has decided to close the live auction part of his business, although he still plans to hold video sales. Etheredge told WSFA reporter...
WTVM
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
WTVM
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
WSFA
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
weisradio.com
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident
According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
thecutoffnews.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Auburn
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Auburn-Opelika, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTVM
Police: Shooting investigation underway on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened in south Columbus. Police say the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive. There have been no injuries reported as of now. Stay with News Leader 9 as we...
aldailynews.com
Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs
Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
