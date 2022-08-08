Read full article on original website
Way of the Hunter - Explanation Trailer
Get a deep dive into what you can expect in Way of the Hunter, including learning about the Bear Den Ranch, animals you'll encounter, a look at various gear, your responsibility to provide ethically sourced meat to local restaurants, abilities, and more. Way of the Hunter launches on PC, PlayStation...
People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide
A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
'Creepy' child-shaped bollards 'disturbing' drivers are turning village into an '80s horror film'
Bollards that have been made to look like school children in a sleepy English town have been described as 'the stuff of nightmares' by creeped out locals. The Daily Mail reports they were installed along the roadside in the village of Stoney Stanton back in 2020, with the expressed aim of reminding drivers to take care on the roads.
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong
We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
Mom Shows Off The Creepy Way Her Dog Stares at Her at Night and We're Cracking Up
Your dog loves you. But sometimes they have the weirdest way of letting you know it. One mom on TikTok knows that she's the object of her Wolfdog's affection, but the strange way he looks at her at night was just a bit unnerving and she had to share. Kylo...
Clever dog takes offense to owner showing it the middle finger
Psychologist and researcher Stanley Coren once estimated that a dog’s intelligence level is roughly the same as a two-and-a-half year old baby’s - it’s no surprise, given how easily they can pick up signals telling them to fetch, lie down, and roll over.In this video, it appears that dogs can learn how to react to offensive hand gestures too.Footage shows a golden labrador barking on cue when a person raises their middle finger at it.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Somebody decoded Stray's mystery language
(The moody cyberpunk flavor text, not the adorable kitty cat meows.)
Phone Call-Loving Little Boy Goes Viral for Incessantly Calling Auntie: ‘Stop Hanging Me Up!’
Most members of Gen Z and younger have a distaste for phone calls, but not this adorable little boy. If your heart needs some warming today, look no further. Lindseay Osburn posted two videos of her son on TikTok that have gone super viral, showcasing the little boy's love for calling his family members on the phone.
