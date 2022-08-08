ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Way of the Hunter - Explanation Trailer

Get a deep dive into what you can expect in Way of the Hunter, including learning about the Bear Den Ranch, animals you'll encounter, a look at various gear, your responsibility to provide ethically sourced meat to local restaurants, abilities, and more. Way of the Hunter launches on PC, PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
LADbible

People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide

A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
ACCIDENTS
Tyla

Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Video Game
The Independent

Clever dog takes offense to owner showing it the middle finger

Psychologist and researcher Stanley Coren once estimated that a dog’s intelligence level is roughly the same as a two-and-a-half year old baby’s - it’s no surprise, given how easily they can pick up signals telling them to fetch, lie down, and roll over.In this video, it appears that dogs can learn how to react to offensive hand gestures too.Footage shows a golden labrador barking on cue when a person raises their middle finger at it.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy