earlham.edu
Professor of Chemistry Lori Watson recognized as a ‘champion of affordable learning’
Professor of Chemistry Lori Watson has been recognized as a leader in the PALSave textbook affordability initiative sponsored by the Private Academic Library Network of Indiana (PALNI). The program promotes the use of free open course materials and library e-books. Watson is one of 10 participants across the state awarded...
Assisted living facility in Darke County gets over $600K from USDA
USDA Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced Thursday the grants to 10 rural health care organization to help expand critical services.
Richmond community devastated; shows support for Officer Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The Richmond community and police department have been placing Officer Seara Burton signs all over the downtown area. Many local businesses have started hanging blue flags, a sign of support during this difficult time. Less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting that left Burton in critical condition. Whitewater Valley Rehabilitation […]
cbs4indy.com
Richmond officer shot graduated top of her class at K9 officer training
RICHMOND, Ind — Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton and her K9 partner Brev graduated from Vohne Liche Kennels just last April. Vohne Liche provides rigorous, six-week training courses for K9 officers and their loyal companions. The owner and head trainer remember Seara’s time there fondly. ”She did...
Sidney Daily News
After-hours LPN joins EverHeart Hospice team
GREENVILLE — Becca Brinley has been hired to the EverHeart Hospice care team as an after-hours licensed practical nurse (LPN). Hospice care has always intrigued Brinley. She has worked alongside hospice throughout her nursing career, and it always stood out as a special job. Eventually, her cousin began working in the hospice field. Hearing her stories and learning how much she loved the field inspired Brinley to pursue a hospice career.
Amazon employees offered free tuition at Wright State
Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full-and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees.
Daily Advocate
Fair hosting “Sensory Friendly” afternoon Aug. 23
DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Fair announced a list of Sensory Friendly rides. In light of last year’s controversy regarding the Sensory Friendly event at the Great Darke County Fair, The Darke County Agricultural Society President, Doug Martin issued a list of rides that will be available during this year’s Sensory Friendly Afternoon on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Your News Local
Grant County Sheriff’s Department understaffed and underfunded
This from International Union Police Association Local #825 in Grant County: GRANT COUNTY, IN- Law Enforcement today is facing greater challenges than ever before. Officers are being shot and killed at an unprecedented rate. Officers are being vilified by much of the media and a few feckless politicians. Meanwhile, thankfully, the “defund the police” movement is dying a natural and anticipated death as violent crime has increased where law enforcement personnel have been depleted.
Fox 59
Angela Answers: Rescued animals need help
More than 300 animals were recently removed from an Indiana property, leading to the arrest of a Decatur County landowner. Twenty-four animals were found dead, and 23 had to be euthanized because their health was so awful. Now, an Indiana not-for-profit is tasked with saving and caring for them. Deb...
Back to School: FDA finds possible lead in fruit juices
Dayton — It’s the first day of schools for students in the Richmond Community School District and the Nettlecreek Schools in Wayne County, Indiana. Scientists have a warning about breakfast for your kids and the juice you might be washing it down with. They say that juice may...
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
wrtv.com
Suspect in shooting of Richmond police officer has criminal history dating back to 1994
RICHMOND — The suspect in the shooting of a Richmond police officer is what some would call a 'career criminal' with convictions dating back to 1994. Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond has served more than 20 years in prison for different crimes, according to records obtained by WRTV Investigates, and had just been released from prison on December 31, 2021 after serving 3.5 years in state prison on drug offenses.
dayton.com
Celebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of The Pine Club
🍴💚Robert Shepherd of Wilmington said his favorite memory at The Pine Club was eating his first steak after coming home from Vietnam. He said his “go to” meal is a medium rare filet with a great bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. “(It’s) just a treat we can’t...
Vandalia-Butler High School students gather to remember 15 year old victim of shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Vandalia-Butler High School students brought people together Saturday afternoon to remember a 15 year who died Friday. Hundreds of students, parents, faculty and staff — not only from Vandalia-Butler but surrounding schools as well — gathered to comfort one another. Saturday afternoon, police named...
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Automated license plate readers to go live in Dayton
The fixed-site automated license plate readers will not go live this week, as the process to begin using them is much more involved, the release said.
Eaton Register Herald
Sale of Champions yields $35,000 in profits
EATON — The 172nd Preble County Fair Sale of Champions took place in the Expo Center on Friday, Aug. 5, with a spectacular turnout. The auction netted a combined total of nearly $35,000 with the highest individual animal sold going for the price of $4,500. Mike Dare kicked off...
Washington Twp. roundabout set to open within the next week
WASHINGTON TWP. — The roundabout at Mad River and Alex Bell roads is set to open within the next week, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner’s office announced Thursday. >> Back to School: Safety for students at school bus stops. The $967,000 project took about four months to construct...
Officer from Richmond, Indiana Police Department, suspect seriously injured in shootout
The Richmond police officer shot in eastern Indiana was seriously injured, as was the suspect, in a shootout.
