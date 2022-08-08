ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

WDTN

Richmond community devastated; shows support for Officer Burton

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The Richmond community and police department have been placing Officer Seara Burton signs all over the downtown area. Many local businesses have started hanging blue flags, a sign of support during this difficult time. Less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting that left Burton in critical condition. Whitewater Valley Rehabilitation […]
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Richmond officer shot graduated top of her class at K9 officer training

RICHMOND, Ind — Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton and her K9 partner Brev graduated from Vohne Liche Kennels just last April. Vohne Liche provides rigorous, six-week training courses for K9 officers and their loyal companions. The owner and head trainer remember Seara’s time there fondly. ”She did...
RICHMOND, IN
Sidney Daily News

After-hours LPN joins EverHeart Hospice team

GREENVILLE — Becca Brinley has been hired to the EverHeart Hospice care team as an after-hours licensed practical nurse (LPN). Hospice care has always intrigued Brinley. She has worked alongside hospice throughout her nursing career, and it always stood out as a special job. Eventually, her cousin began working in the hospice field. Hearing her stories and learning how much she loved the field inspired Brinley to pursue a hospice career.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Amazon employees offered free tuition at Wright State

Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full-and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Fair hosting “Sensory Friendly” afternoon Aug. 23

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Fair announced a list of Sensory Friendly rides. In light of last year’s controversy regarding the Sensory Friendly event at the Great Darke County Fair, The Darke County Agricultural Society President, Doug Martin issued a list of rides that will be available during this year’s Sensory Friendly Afternoon on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Your News Local

Grant County Sheriff’s Department understaffed and underfunded

This from International Union Police Association Local #825 in Grant County: GRANT COUNTY, IN- Law Enforcement today is facing greater challenges than ever before. Officers are being shot and killed at an unprecedented rate. Officers are being vilified by much of the media and a few feckless politicians. Meanwhile, thankfully, the “defund the police” movement is dying a natural and anticipated death as violent crime has increased where law enforcement personnel have been depleted.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Angela Answers: Rescued animals need help

More than 300 animals were recently removed from an Indiana property, leading to the arrest of a Decatur County landowner. Twenty-four animals were found dead, and 23 had to be euthanized because their health was so awful. Now, an Indiana not-for-profit is tasked with saving and caring for them. Deb...
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
wrtv.com

Suspect in shooting of Richmond police officer has criminal history dating back to 1994

RICHMOND — The suspect in the shooting of a Richmond police officer is what some would call a 'career criminal' with convictions dating back to 1994. Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond has served more than 20 years in prison for different crimes, according to records obtained by WRTV Investigates, and had just been released from prison on December 31, 2021 after serving 3.5 years in state prison on drug offenses.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
Eaton Register Herald

Sale of Champions yields $35,000 in profits

EATON — The 172nd Preble County Fair Sale of Champions took place in the Expo Center on Friday, Aug. 5, with a spectacular turnout. The auction netted a combined total of nearly $35,000 with the highest individual animal sold going for the price of $4,500. Mike Dare kicked off...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

