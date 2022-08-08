Man Pronounced Dead after Colliding with Parked Semi-Truck on Highway 99. The incident happened on August 5th, at around 5:00 a.m. near State Road on Highway 99. According to reports, Macias was driving a Nissan northbound on Highway 99 near Olive Drive. For reasons currently unknown, the Nissan veered off the road and went through a perimeter fence. It then came to a stop after striking the back of a parked big rig.

