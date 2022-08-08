Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
CHP conducting checkpoint in unincorporated Kern County starting Saturday
The California Highway Patrol is conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield. The checkpoint is scheduled to continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
KCFD, BFD douse flames at home in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning. The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they […]
Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted
UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Ray Segura, 33, and Fancy Renee Castro, 30 who died in a two-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Monday before [..]
Bakersfield Now
Riot at Tehachapi state prison, multiple inmates injured
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A riot that broke out at the state prison in Tehachapi sent multiple inmates to the hospital Thursday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials. Eyewitness News learned that at least six inmates were injured in the massive fight at the California Correctional...
KCSO searching for woman, last seen in Lancaster
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Ronnetta Martin, 27, according to the office. Martin is described as 5-feet and 3-inches-tall and 105 pounds and has brown-eyes and hair, according to the office. Martin was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, gray sweatpants […]
Permanent off-ramp closure from Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The program said the permanent closure is to begin Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Motorists traveling southbound are detoured to use the Highway 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane, according […]
CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is to hold a DUI and license checkpoint from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP. The patrol said the checkpoint is to happen at an undisclosed area of Bakersfield. Officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and […]
L.A. Weekly
Jose Jesus Macias Killed in Traffic Collision near State Road [Bakersfield, CA]
Man Pronounced Dead after Colliding with Parked Semi-Truck on Highway 99. The incident happened on August 5th, at around 5:00 a.m. near State Road on Highway 99. According to reports, Macias was driving a Nissan northbound on Highway 99 near Olive Drive. For reasons currently unknown, the Nissan veered off the road and went through a perimeter fence. It then came to a stop after striking the back of a parked big rig.
Taft Midway Driller
Free backpacks handed out at Ford City Park
Kern County Child Support Services handed out backpacks, school supplies and other items for children at Ford City park Thursday morning. KCCSS Program Manager Alice Aguilar said the team was prepared for 600 children at the drive-though event. Car lined up around he park to wait their turn for the free items.
Bakersfield Now
Southbound Hwy 99's Stockdale Hwy exit to be closed permanently
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The southbound Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway off-ramp will be closed permanently on Thursday, August 11, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Drivers heading south will need to use the 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or...
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
California Water Board: Bakersfield used less water in June
The California Water Board says two water utilities serving areas of Kern County saw significant drops in water use in June including a 16.9% drop in water use in Bakersfield.
Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
6 inmates hurt in Tehachapi prison riot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials said six inmates were hurt after a riot broke out Thursday morning at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson told 17 News the riot broke out in one of the prison’s yards just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials said correctional officers used […]
Riot at Tehachapi correctional facility sends six to the hospital
A riot at a correctional facility in Tehachapi ended with six inmates being sent to a local hospital.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
Local church to host a backpack drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
Power restored to more than 4.5K customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map. The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street […]
