The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?
It is hard to quantify something like momentum. But even as other candidates plateaued, engagement with Becca Balint’s campaign only grew. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?.
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General
Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor
Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
Vermont voters weigh in on the issues that matter most to them on primary day
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Primary day is well underway as Vermonters head to the polls. This year, we asked voters what is motivating them to cast their vote. Some voters who turned in early ballots said public safety is a big issue. "It really comes to safety first," said Julian...
Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
Democratic incumbents dominate in Chittenden County state Senate races
The race for a third spot in the Chittenden Central district remained too close to call. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic incumbents dominate in Chittenden County state Senate races.
Political analyst says GOP Senate primary in Vermont will be race to watch
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Gerald Malloy is a veteran and currently works in business management supporting government organizations. Myers Mermel has an investment banking background and worked on successful campaigns. Christina Nolan was the U.S. attorney for Vermont and is currently an attorney in private practice.
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Vermont House Primary Election Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
Vermont's Statewide Primary Is Tuesday; Here's Who Will Be on the Ballot
Vermont's statewide primary election is being held Tuesday, Aug. 9 and voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for gubernatorial, senate and congressional candidates, among others. Notably, the Green Mountain state is likely to elect its first woman to Congress this year, as Congressman Peter Welch vacates his spot to pursue a post in the Senate.
What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election
Competitive races include Vermont’s first open congressional seat in 16 years, three open statewide offices and a range of legislative contests. Read the story on VTDigger here: What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election.
Her State Rep Wavered on Abortion, So She Ran Against Him — and Won
Political candidates come with all sorts of motivations. Some believe they were born for the challenge (looking at you, Beto). Some see running for office as the best way to make a name for themselves — or maybe even a difference. And some cite a specific moment that spurred...
Starksboro denied exit from MAUSD
ADDISON COUNTY — Voters in the towns of New Haven, Bristol and Monkton were divided on Aug. 9 over whether to ratify the town of Starksboro’s vote to leave the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD), though ultimately a no vote from the town of New Haven thwarted Starksboro’s hard-fought withdrawal effort.
Another State, Vermont is Great!
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
