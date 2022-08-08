ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
sevendaysvt

Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor

Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
WCAX

Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
WCAX

Political analyst says GOP Senate primary in Vermont will be race to watch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Gerald Malloy is a veteran and currently works in business management supporting government organizations. Myers Mermel has an investment banking background and worked on successful campaigns. Christina Nolan was the U.S. attorney for Vermont and is currently an attorney in private practice.
NBC News

Vermont House Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
VTDigger

Rental assistance available to Vermonters

Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
NECN

Vermont's Statewide Primary Is Tuesday; Here's Who Will Be on the Ballot

Vermont's statewide primary election is being held Tuesday, Aug. 9 and voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for gubernatorial, senate and congressional candidates, among others. Notably, the Green Mountain state is likely to elect its first woman to Congress this year, as Congressman Peter Welch vacates his spot to pursue a post in the Senate.
Addison Independent

Starksboro denied exit from MAUSD

ADDISON COUNTY — Voters in the towns of New Haven, Bristol and Monkton were divided on Aug. 9 over whether to ratify the town of Starksboro’s vote to leave the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD), though ultimately a no vote from the town of New Haven thwarted Starksboro’s hard-fought withdrawal effort.
thetrek.co

Another State, Vermont is Great!

After taking a zero day at The Notch Hostel I headed out to finish the last mountain in the Whites. I had some company for this mountain which made it far easier! Immediately after finishing the Whites, the terrain got significantly easier and my mileage began to climb. This is not to say that I didn’t savor this section, but rather that I could do more miles in a much shorter period of hiking. I was able to make it all the way over Killington in Vermont before I was picked up by my fiancé and 3 friends for an amazing weekend in Burlington!
WCAX

Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
WCAX

Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
