A woman died after falling 26ft from a moving rollercoaster in Germany, authorities have said.The deceased, who has not been named, fell from a ride at the Klotti wildlife and leisure park in Klotten, Rhineland-Palatinate, at around 4.30pm on Saturday.Koblenz public prosecutor's office said it was not exactly clear how the 57-year-old woman, from St Wendel, Saarland, came free from the car.Officials said she slid in her seat in a curve before falling from the track, which was about 8 metres (26ft) high.Emergency workers responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are now working to establish...

