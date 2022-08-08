ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Woman falls 26ft to her death from rollercoaster ‘after slipping out of seat’

A woman died after falling 26ft from a moving rollercoaster in Germany, authorities have said.The deceased, who has not been named, fell from a ride at the Klotti wildlife and leisure park in Klotten, Rhineland-Palatinate, at around 4.30pm on Saturday.Koblenz public prosecutor's office said it was not exactly clear how the 57-year-old woman, from St Wendel, Saarland, came free from the car.Officials said she slid in her seat in a curve before falling from the track, which was about 8 metres (26ft) high.Emergency workers responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are now working to establish...
ACCIDENTS
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Ohio standoff - live: FBI probing suspect Ricky Shiffer’s links to right-wing extremism

Officials are investigating Ohio shooting suspect Ricky Shiffer’s ties to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol as he appears to have claimed that he was present in Washington on 6 January on a Truth Social account.Shiffer, 42, was shot dead by law enforcement agents in Ohio after the armed man threatened an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, then fled.Shiffer had not confirmed if he entered the Capitol building on the day of the riots.The FBI is also investigating threats issued by Shiffer against the FBI on his social media account and his ties to...
CINCINNATI, OH
