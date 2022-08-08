Read full article on original website
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Anne Heche Crash And Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres has spoken publicly following the Anne Heche accident.
‘Batgirl’ Movie Axing Spawns Hilarious #HBOMaxJustCanceled Trend
The recent decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the nearly finished DC superhero movie “Batgirl” left fans confused and outraged. But it has also yielded a trove of fantastic memes. The $90 million Warner Bros. production, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, won’t be released theatrically or on HBO Max, or anywhere else. Why? The media conglomerate determined that taking a tax write-off for “Batgirl” (and the animated “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt”) made more financial sense than releasing it commercially, Variety reported. “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to put a movie out...
