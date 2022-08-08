ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Movie Axing Spawns Hilarious #HBOMaxJustCanceled Trend

The recent decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the nearly finished DC superhero movie “Batgirl” left fans confused and outraged. But it has also yielded a trove of fantastic memes. The $90 million Warner Bros. production, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, won’t be released theatrically or on HBO Max, or anywhere else. Why? The media conglomerate determined that taking a tax write-off for “Batgirl” (and the animated “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt”) made more financial sense than releasing it commercially, Variety reported. “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to put a movie out...
