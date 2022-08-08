ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
firesideguard.com

Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
CENTRALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Bad weekend for motorcyclists

Two people die in unrelated motorcycle crashes. 24 – year old Chantelle Gianino died Friday when a car hit her motorcycle on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. 59 – year old Charles Gagnon was killed when he was thrown off the back of a motorcycle that ran off Highway 50 in Moniteau County Saturday. The rider, David Burnett, was seriously hurt.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY

An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

City announces three finalists for fire chief position

Three candidates have been selected to take over the fire chief position for the Columbia Fire Department, according to a news release from the city Monday. The three candidates are Clayton Farr, Jr., Brian Dunn and Christopher Riley.
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
bocojo.com

Tempers Flare at Park Board

When Ashland resident Ron Wilcox began speaking at the Tuesday evening Park Board meeting August 8th, the atmosphere took a confrontational tone almost immediately. Mr. Wilcox started with apologizing to board member Marcy Wood for having been rude to her at the last public meeting, however, he emphasized that he was not wrong about what he said to the board. Mr. Wilcox stated to the Journal that he had stated the Park Board does nothing outside of the Fall Festival, movie nights, and egg hunts. Throughout his public comments timeframe, he reiterated his beliefs that the park board members need to be more hands-on in doing work in the park. He also emphasized his appreciation for last year’s Fall Festival and his hopes that this year’s festival would be just as successful.
ASHLAND, MO
tncontentexchange.com

2022 Mizzou football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Missouri football team opens its 2022 season at home against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is one of seven homes games for Mizzou in 2022. Missouri also has home games against Abilene Christian (Sept. 17), Georgia (Oct. 1), Vanderbilt (Oct. 22), Kentucky (Nov. 5), New Mexico State (Nov. 19), and Arkansas (Nov. 25).
COLUMBIA, MO
firesideguard.com

Thompson man killed by farm bull

A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
THOMPSON, MO
kwos.com

Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake

Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT

A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
BOONVILLE, MO
939theeagle.com

Jefferson City woman dies in motorcycle crash

A Jefferson City woman is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cole County. State troopers say the crash happened on Highway 54 west of Route C-C late Friday night. Investigators say a car driven be a 16-year old changed lanes, started skidding, and hit two motorcycles in the other lane.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

