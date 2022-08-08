Read full article on original website
tncontentexchange.com
Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos
“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
firesideguard.com
Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving
One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
Amtrak worker sues, alleging train in Missouri crash was overcrowded
Another Amtrak employee has filed a lawsuit, alleging the train was overcrowded before a deadly train crash in Chariton County, Missouri.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
kwos.com
Bad weekend for motorcyclists
Two people die in unrelated motorcycle crashes. 24 – year old Chantelle Gianino died Friday when a car hit her motorcycle on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. 59 – year old Charles Gagnon was killed when he was thrown off the back of a motorcycle that ran off Highway 50 in Moniteau County Saturday. The rider, David Burnett, was seriously hurt.
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
Columbia Missourian
City announces three finalists for fire chief position
Three candidates have been selected to take over the fire chief position for the Columbia Fire Department, according to a news release from the city Monday. The three candidates are Clayton Farr, Jr., Brian Dunn and Christopher Riley.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
bocojo.com
Tempers Flare at Park Board
When Ashland resident Ron Wilcox began speaking at the Tuesday evening Park Board meeting August 8th, the atmosphere took a confrontational tone almost immediately. Mr. Wilcox started with apologizing to board member Marcy Wood for having been rude to her at the last public meeting, however, he emphasized that he was not wrong about what he said to the board. Mr. Wilcox stated to the Journal that he had stated the Park Board does nothing outside of the Fall Festival, movie nights, and egg hunts. Throughout his public comments timeframe, he reiterated his beliefs that the park board members need to be more hands-on in doing work in the park. He also emphasized his appreciation for last year’s Fall Festival and his hopes that this year’s festival would be just as successful.
tncontentexchange.com
2022 Mizzou football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date
The Missouri football team opens its 2022 season at home against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is one of seven homes games for Mizzou in 2022. Missouri also has home games against Abilene Christian (Sept. 17), Georgia (Oct. 1), Vanderbilt (Oct. 22), Kentucky (Nov. 5), New Mexico State (Nov. 19), and Arkansas (Nov. 25).
Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night
Columbia police are investigating a suspicious person that was inside an apartment on the 4300 block of Kentsfield on Tuesday night. The post Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County
A Columbia is facing multiple charges after he allegedly damaged 705 cars by breaking their windows over several days at A1 Auto. The post Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
firesideguard.com
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City woman dies in motorcycle crash
A Jefferson City woman is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cole County. State troopers say the crash happened on Highway 54 west of Route C-C late Friday night. Investigators say a car driven be a 16-year old changed lanes, started skidding, and hit two motorcycles in the other lane.
