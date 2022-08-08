Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lane The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lane County in western Oregon * Until 545 PM PDT. * At 505 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of McKenzie Pass, or 22 miles west of Bend, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McKenzie Pass, Belknap Springs and the Three Sisters. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
kezi.com
Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness
EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire. The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle...
KATU.com
Thunderstorms moving into the Portland area, continuing along Cascades and Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE | Central Oregon Fire Info on Twitter says they have seen over 800 lightning strikes today. Those strikes have started at least 70 fires. Showers and thunderstorms are moving east of the Cascade Range and into the Willamette Valley on Tuesday afternoon. LATEST FORECAST |...
KXL
Firefighter Dies While Battling Big Swamp Fire In Lane County
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter lost their life to the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Wednesday. Collin Hagan from Colorado died from his injuries after being struck by a tree. He was working for the Bureau of Land Management and was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots crew.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
KCBY
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
Channel 6000
Extended forecast: Temperature outlook trending towards another heat spell
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Don’t fret, all you warm-weather lovers — despite some thunderstorms rolling through Oregon on Tuesday, we still have plenty of summer left in the tank to enjoy. There are 44 days until astronomical fall, but who’s counting? There will be minimal counting in...
Channel 6000
Here comes the clouds … wait, that’s not how it’s supposed to go
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You will not be waking up to the rays of the sun coming through your blinds this morning. The clouds will be in by morning as a thicker marine layer finds a way into the Willamette Valley. This will lead to a morning that may feel a little more like fall and not so much like summer.
KATU.com
Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in Northeast Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the presence of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
kslnewsradio.com
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than...
KGW
Rolling thunder & Lightning in South Salem
Rolling thunder and lightning in Salem, Ore. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: DiAnne Sherwood.
TVF&R extricates three people in West Linn crash Thursday night
The two occupants of the other vehicle were unharmed in crash on Rosemont RoadThree people were extricated from their car and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening, Aug. 9, after a traffic accident on Rosemont Road, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. They were traveling along Rosemont Road in a Subaru when a Toyota sedan going the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn onto Wild Rose Loop, near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, colliding with the Subaru and causing it to roll over, West Linn Sgt. Bill Garland said The two occupants of the Toyota sedan were not injured. {loadposition sub-article-01}
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
Clackamas County sees dangerous tansy infestation
Weed rages across the region, causing dire situation for ranchers, livestockBouquets of yellow flowers are blooming across the region. Unfortunately, these colorful blooms are from the poisonous plant known as tansy ragwort. They have many residents feverishly working to protect their fields and livestock. "This year is shaping up to be one of the worst for tansy ragwort that we have seen," said Samuel Leininger, WeedWise program manager for the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District. "Weather conditions this year resulted in perfect conditions to allow these plants to flourish. We are receiving calls from concerned residents across Clackamas...
Gas is dropping in Oregon. Fill up for under $4.50 at these stations
Gas prices are dropping across the U.S. -- and Oregon pump prices are reflecting the change.
Car fire slows traffic on I-205 Southbound
A vehicle fire closed two lanes on I-205 Southbound on Monday morning.
kptv.com
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died Monday following a crash on Highway 138W in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near milepost 17A. OSP said an investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
A 1947 Steiner log house on the Sandy River in Troutdale is on the market for the first time
The famous, Depression-era log cabins handmade by the resourceful Steiner family in the Mount Hood area are recognized for their structural sturdiness and artistic Oregon Rustic-style features formed by local timber and river rock. John Steiner, the second generation of self-taught carpenters, also built resort houses that are equally as...
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
