Clackamas County, OR

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 17:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lane The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lane County in western Oregon * Until 545 PM PDT. * At 505 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of McKenzie Pass, or 22 miles west of Bend, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McKenzie Pass, Belknap Springs and the Three Sisters. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness

EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire. The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KXL

Firefighter Dies While Battling Big Swamp Fire In Lane County

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter lost their life to the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Wednesday. Collin Hagan from Colorado died from his injuries after being struck by a tree. He was working for the Bureau of Land Management and was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots crew.
LANE COUNTY, OR
County
Hood River County, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
County
Linn County, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
County
Lane County, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Channel 6000

Here comes the clouds … wait, that’s not how it’s supposed to go

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You will not be waking up to the rays of the sun coming through your blinds this morning. The clouds will be in by morning as a thicker marine layer finds a way into the Willamette Valley. This will lead to a morning that may feel a little more like fall and not so much like summer.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in Northeast Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the presence of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
PORTLAND, OR
kslnewsradio.com

200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

TVF&R extricates three people in West Linn crash Thursday night

The two occupants of the other vehicle were unharmed in crash on Rosemont RoadThree people were extricated from their car and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening, Aug. 9, after a traffic accident on Rosemont Road, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. They were traveling along Rosemont Road in a Subaru when a Toyota sedan going the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn onto Wild Rose Loop, near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, colliding with the Subaru and causing it to roll over, West Linn Sgt. Bill Garland said The two occupants of the Toyota sedan were not injured. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10

On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County sees dangerous tansy infestation

Weed rages across the region, causing dire situation for ranchers, livestockBouquets of yellow flowers are blooming across the region. Unfortunately, these colorful blooms are from the poisonous plant known as tansy ragwort. They have many residents feverishly working to protect their fields and livestock. "This year is shaping up to be one of the worst for tansy ragwort that we have seen," said Samuel Leininger, WeedWise program manager for the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District. "Weather conditions this year resulted in perfect conditions to allow these plants to flourish. We are receiving calls from concerned residents across Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died Monday following a crash on Highway 138W in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near milepost 17A. OSP said an investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
PORTLAND, OR

