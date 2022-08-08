ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uptick in tourist snorkeling drownings in Hawaii revealed to have unexpected cause

Drowning is far and away the leading cause of death for tourists in Hawaii. The state's Department of Health data shows that between 2009 and 2018, over 45% of tourist deaths on the islands came from drowning. (The second most frequent cause of death was motor vehicle accidents, at around 10%.) The data shows that of 206 snorkeling-related deaths over that decade, 189 were non-residents.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
Get 40% Off Cruises to the Galapagos Plus Free Airfare with This Deal

The Galapagos are a bucket list destination for most of us, but they're also a place where the costs and logistics tend to be prohibitive factors for actually visiting. Now, thanks to this deal first flagged by The Points Guy, it seems way more feasible to make it to this marvelous location.
Who To Tip When You’re Traveling

No one wants to intentionally stiff someone on a tip, but not everyone who deserves one will ask. Find: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a MonthSmall Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates...
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
This All-Inclusive Cancun Resort Serves Traditional Cuisine And Culture To Guests

This Cancun resort is serving traditional cuisine and culture to guests. Indeed, all-inclusive resort dining isn’t just buffets and Tiki bars quickly scheduled between excursions and pool time. Authentic Mexican cuisine with dishes like flautas, enchiladas, tostadas, and ceviche grace the menu. While nachos and burritos come to mind when thinking about Mexican food, they are well…more American. The Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino in Cancun is capturing the culture of Mexico through their traditional cuisine. This Cancun resort takes vacationers on a journey for their taste buds.
The Best Airbnbs In Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a one-of-a-kind country between the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean with rugged rainforests and a picturesque coastline. According to Visit Costa Rica, this beloved country is a paradise for those who like to immerse themselves in nature and experience the wonders of untouched land. When it comes to architecture, there is a wide variety of structures in Costa Rica. Many feature a tropical vibe with natural elements and indoor/outdoor living.
