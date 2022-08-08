Drowning is far and away the leading cause of death for tourists in Hawaii. The state's Department of Health data shows that between 2009 and 2018, over 45% of tourist deaths on the islands came from drowning. (The second most frequent cause of death was motor vehicle accidents, at around 10%.) The data shows that of 206 snorkeling-related deaths over that decade, 189 were non-residents.

HAWAII STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO