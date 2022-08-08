A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
KWTX
Waco: Zoo expansion project $10 million short
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Inflation is taking its toll on one of the top tourist attractions in Central Texas. The Cameron Park Zoo is asking for millions of dollars more to finish its expansion project. “We have experienced the aftermath of post-COVID inflation, and supply chain issues, that have caused...
KWTX
Launch of nonprofit meant to motivate kids to volunteer in Central Texas communities deemed a success
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local mother has created a new nonprofit to get kids volunteering and serving their communities at a younger age and the launch has proven to be a huge success. Hometown Heroes was founded by mom of three, Kylie Barbin, of Waco, with a mission to...
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
fox44news.com
Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
YIKES! Bell County is One of 100 Counties in Texas With Alligators
They say you learn something new everyday and today I learned that alligators are among us. KCEN reports that Bell County is one of over 100 counties that have an alligator population. Alligators at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. According to the KCEN report, someone on Facebook posted an image of an...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas
The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
iheart.com
Chip and Joanna Gaines Causing Waco Residents to Lose Their Homes.
Chip and Joanna Gaines put Waco, Texas, on the map when their HGTV show "Fixer Upper" debuted in 2013. But now they're being accused of forcing longtime residents OUT. Thanks to their growing Magnolia EMPIRE, Waco is becoming a big tourist attraction . . . and some of the people who visit are deciding to STAY.
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
Back-to-School Haircuts happening at OG's School of Hair Design
With the support of the community, OG's School of Hair Design is able to help families who are falling on hard times.
KWTX
‘High alert’ in Killeen as the possibility of wildfires creeping into residential areas remains
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Day-by-day the threat of a wildfire creeping into a residential area is increasing, especially as many areas continue to see little-to-no rain. Many fire departments are putting in more hours than they have in the past and for the most-part Central Texas has been spared from any major damage.
Killeen ISD offering free breakfast for all students, some schools offering free lunch, too
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced last week that it will be providing all students free breakfast, with some schools offering free lunch, during the 2022 to 2023 school year. The district made the announcement on Facebook during a post encouraging parents and guardians to apply for reduced meals.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend
Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
Fire causes suspension of Waco Post Office operations
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations at the Highlander, TX, Post Office, due to a fire at the facility early Monday morning. The Postal Service said in a statement on Monday afternoon that this comes as an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers […]
KWTX
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
Comments / 0