Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man from Moline Acres found dead in Midtown apartment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in Midtown. Just before 12:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim was later identified as Michael Tyrone Scott, Jr. from Moline Acres.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial woman hurt in crash near Arnold

An Imperial woman was injured Monday, Aug. 8, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 141 and 21 northwest of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:10 a.m., Michael J. Sickinger, 64, of High Ridge was driving a northbound 2005 Kenworth W900 big rig and reportedly ran a red light, and the side of it was struck by a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Nancy S. Hake, 73, of Imperial, who was turning left onto northbound Hwy. 141 from Hwy. 21. After that collision, the Forester was pushed into a northbound 2018 Ford Mustang driven north by Kim A. Tidrow, 68, of Barnhart, who also was turning left onto 141 from 21, the report said.
IMPERIAL, MO
