Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

EBRSO: Cash register taken from gas station on Coursey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported break-in early Thursday morning. EBRSO received an alarm around 3:30 a.m. from the Shell located at ​11330 Coursey Blvd. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that the front door had...
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
brproud.com

Denham Springs Police Dept. on the lookout for new recruits

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) is on the lookout for brave men and women who want to serve their community as police officers. DSPD send the invitation out via its official Facebook page Wednesday (August 10), urging interested individuals to contact them for...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
#Police#9000 Airline Highway
wbrz.com

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
PLATTENVILLE, LA

