Jackson State offers Disaster Preparedness Certification

By Jaylan Wright
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University (JSU) will offer a post-baccalaureate certificate in Disaster Preparedness & Community Resilience Among Vulnerable Populations this fall.

According to JSU leaders, the program comes from years of multidisciplinary research and collaborative strategic planning between the Department of Psychology and the Department of Civil & Environmental and Industrial Systems & Technology.

The curriculum will cover the basics of disaster preparedness, equip students with mitigation and risk communications tools, and effectively measure the social and behavioral implications of natural disasters on a community’s collective mental and emotional wellbeing before, during and after a disaster.

“Natural disasters will occur. However, communities can be equipped with the tools needed to be well prepared and properly notified before weather events, and pending disasters ever occur,” said Dawn Bishop McLin, Ph.D., professor of psychology and co-developer of the program.

The program will be 100 percent online.

“JSU will serve as the landscape where the seeds are planted, nurtured, and cultivated in order to harvest the next generation of emergency management and disaster preparedness professionals who are prepared to strengthen vulnerable communities,” said McLin.

For more information about the program, contact McLin at dawn.d.mclin@jsums.edu.

