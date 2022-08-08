Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
kyma.com
San Luis, Arizona prison unit out of power due to storm
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
thedesertreview.com
Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor
EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice
SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kawc.org
Yuma farmers educate Arizona gubernatorial candidate Hobbs on harsh realities of drought
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs met with local farmers late Friday afternoon to learn more about how the historic drought is affecting Yuma’s agriculture industry. Hobbs found out the situation is extremely concerning, and it only promises to get worse. Drought promises to impact life in every corner...
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Agents arrest convicted murderer illegally entering the United States
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector made a post regarding the arrest of a convicted murderer. 52-year-old Burt Lawrence Thomas was found after illegally entering the United States and hiding in thick brush past the Andrade, California Port of Entry. Thomas was found to have been...
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000), California continues to see devastating onshore […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Quechan community affected by monsoon storm
The Quechan community is recovering after Wednesday night's monsoon storm knocked down dozens of power lines, cutting power for many. The post Quechan community affected by monsoon storm appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Yuma man set for murder trial next month changes to guilty plea, still faces maximum 25 years
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting in 2019 pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, just one month before standing trial. Anthony Guillen, 31, was set for jury trial in September 2022, facing a first-degree murder conviction,...
kawc.org
Yuma Regional Medical Center announces newest class of family and community medicine residents
Yuma Regional Medical Center officials today announced their 10th class of Family and Community Medicine residents. Yuma Regional officials said as recent medical school graduates, the eight doctors will spend the next three years in rotations alongside medical specialists in areas including pediatrics, cardiology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, kidney care, women’s health and gastroenterology.
Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The post Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out appeared first on KYMA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts
A plan is circulating among irrigation districts in Imperial Valley and Yuma to reduce Colorado River use by as much as 925,000 acre-feet. This after federal officials demanded historic cuts in water use next year, on the order of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet. One imperial valley grower says the Imperial Irrigation District holds The post Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants
HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
Yuma trying to stay afloat amid talks of drought
Yuma is facing a drought and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is sounding the alarm. The post Yuma trying to stay afloat amid talks of drought appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Laughs Against Leukemia Raises $2.5K
EL CENTRO — Wasupwu Comedy raised $2,500 during a comedy show to help with medical expenses for local comic Jesus “Lil’ Bit” Piña’s 15-year-old son, Travis, who had been diagnosed with leukemia over the summer. The show was sold out, bringing in more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas prices declining for seven straight weeks
Gas prices hit a major spike in June, but those prices have fallen over the last several weeks. The post Gas prices declining for seven straight weeks appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Our viewers share double rainbow & weather pictures
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest shared their weather pictures with us Wednesday evening following quick but intense monsoon activity in our area, including several sightings of a double rainbow. Here are just some of those pictures:. To share your weather pics with us click here.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored
Many parts of our community are still without power after severe storms came through the desert southwest. The post UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 2