New Orleans, LA

HIGHLIGHTS: Saints open Week 3 of camp with a few notable headlines

By Aaron S. Lee
 3 days ago

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — The biggest news coming from Day 11 of the Saints 2022 Training Camp was the injury to quarterback Jameis Winston, which took the returning starter out of practice early for evaluation.

Winston, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Saints’ seventh game of the season last year, is said to have tweaked his foot during Monday’s 7-on-7 drills taken indoors due to weather. It was the second time in three days the lightning forced the Saints off the outdoor practice fields.

“Jameis went in today and kind of tweaked his foot a little bit, and went in for evaluation,” said head coach Dennis Allen told media following practice. “I don’t have any update on that. But he was rolling out and I think it was during 7-on-7 period where he felt it tweak a little bit and so we wanted to go in and get him evaluated.”

A couple of familiar faces returned to practice to start Week 3 of training camp.

Former QB-turned-tight end Taysom Hill was in pads after missing most of camp due to a rib injury. Nickel cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson was also back after missing the past few practices as he continues to negotiate a new contract with the Saints.

The Saints will continue to hold camp at its training facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, La., until leaving for Houston on Friday for their first pre-season game this year – a Saturday evening matchup against the Texans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

