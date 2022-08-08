Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
News4Jax.com
Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ
The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.
Taco & Tequila Festival coming back to Jacksonville for two-day event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Taco & Tequila Festival is coming back to Jacksonville this year as a two-day event in Riverside Park. The 2nd annual event is happening on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages
A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
First Coast News
Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant shopping and dining destination
Much of the building now sits empty. "It's not a pleasant place to be anymore."
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Rap Star aka Jacksonville’s Young Prodigy Kenmoney
Kenyon Gardner, also known as Kenmoney, is an American rapper and artist who enjoys composing songs that depict the life of a wealthy person. He was born on October 15th, 2006. Kenmoney grew up in the city of Jacksonville, Florida. Kenmoney has had aspirations of becoming wealthy and famous since he was a kid.
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill
A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
Once-in-a-lifetime love: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville. After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.
Eater
7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville
There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Olivia Newton-John visited Daily's Place in Jacksonville in 2019
Olivia Newton-John visited Daily's Place Olivia Newton-John visited Daily's Place for the Grease Sing Along in 2019. (Daily's Place)
jacksonvillemag.com
New Asian restaurant brings style and spice to Five Points
The Five Points district in Riverside is awash in restaurants. There are multiple taco joints and numerous sandwich shops, as well as eateries serving pizza, Tex Mex, sausages, seafood, smoothies, bagels, sushi, teppanyaki and more—all within a few blocks walk of each other. Variety it has. What was missing was more upscale fare served in an equally appealing setting. Providing a remedy to that situation is the recent opening of Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, a sister restaurant to the city’s original Blue Orchid near the Beaches.
Daily’s Place in Jacksonville remembers Olivia Newton-John after her death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2019, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta visited Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place for the “Meet ‘n’ Grease Movie Sing-A-Long.”. Now, after Newton-John passed away in her Southern California home on Monday, the local amphitheater is remembering the time she was there. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
Missing Jacksonville dog reunited with owner after being found in New Jersey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a reunion nearly nine months and 900 miles in the making. Sammy the Shih Tzu had to travel across the country, but he is finally back in his owner's arms. For 11 years, Sammy was Anne Heimburger's "primary pooch." He helped her get through some...
First Coast News
'My hopes and dreams are that Ahmaud's legacy will last forever': Brunswick street named after Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — It's a sign of healing for Ahmaud Arbery's family and the community where he was killed. A day after the men already convicted of his murder were sentenced for federal hate crimes, city leaders in Brunswick, Georgia honored Arbery's memory. They renamed a downtown street for the 25-year-old Tuesday.
Upgrades at Marion Park are not enough to bring the park back to life, neighbors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is upgrading a local park in the Lake Forest area, but some neighbors who have lived by the park for decades say it’s too little late for a park that has fallen into decay. “You rarely see anybody even willing to...
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
Ghost Mall: Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville plagued with empty stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
fox13news.com
Deck of playing cards helps shine light on 52 unsolved Florida homicides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida non-profit made a deck of playing cards to help shine light on 52 unsolved homicides in the sunshine state. Ryan Backmann knows the pain of loss, and the agony of waiting for answers. "My dad was murdered in 2009 in Jacksonville, Florida, and his...
Widow of Jacksonville veteran celebrates PACT Act: 'If this was around, maybe he would still be here'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville widow, whose husband died after serving in the Marines, is applauding the newly signed PACT Act, which expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxins during their time in service. President Biden on Wednesday signed into law the Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics...
