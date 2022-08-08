ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ

The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages

A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
24hip-hop.com

Meet Rising Rap Star aka Jacksonville’s Young Prodigy Kenmoney

Kenyon Gardner, also known as Kenmoney, is an American rapper and artist who enjoys composing songs that depict the life of a wealthy person. He was born on October 15th, 2006. Kenmoney grew up in the city of Jacksonville, Florida. Kenmoney has had aspirations of becoming wealthy and famous since he was a kid.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill

A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
James Weldon Johnson
Eater

7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville

There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillemag.com

New Asian restaurant brings style and spice to Five Points

The Five Points district in Riverside is awash in restaurants. There are multiple taco joints and numerous sandwich shops, as well as eateries serving pizza, Tex Mex, sausages, seafood, smoothies, bagels, sushi, teppanyaki and more—all within a few blocks walk of each other. Variety it has. What was missing was more upscale fare served in an equally appealing setting. Providing a remedy to that situation is the recent opening of Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, a sister restaurant to the city’s original Blue Orchid near the Beaches.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
