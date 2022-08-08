BEREA, Ohio – A citizen called police at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after noticing two dogs locked inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside Powerhouse Gym, 1298 West Bagley Road. When police arrived, they observed that the car windows were open about 1 inch. No food or water was in the car. The citizen said the car had been parked at least 20 minutes, but other witnesses said they had seen the car there for about an hour.

BEREA, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO