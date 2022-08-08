Read full article on original website
Two dogs locked in Mercedes-Benz rescued by police, citizens in Berea
BEREA, Ohio – A citizen called police at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after noticing two dogs locked inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside Powerhouse Gym, 1298 West Bagley Road. When police arrived, they observed that the car windows were open about 1 inch. No food or water was in the car. The citizen said the car had been parked at least 20 minutes, but other witnesses said they had seen the car there for about an hour.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
New I-Team video: Police work to ‘STOP’ street takeovers
The I-Team requested police video from what officers did last month in Operation S.T.O.P., which the city called Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
Cleveland Police release body camera footage from operation S.T.O.P.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates learning more about who was behind the wheels of cars that speed off as police arrived to take down dangerous street drivers. Cleveland Police said on July 30, officers went to bust the suspects they say are troublemakers, causing chaos on city streets and putting lives in danger.
Code enforcement officers take man wanted for 2008 rape into custody
A West Side man who is wanted on a 2008 rape charge out of Cleveland was arrested Wednesday by city housing code enforcement officers investigating a trash complaint.
Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland. Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days. The vehicles reported stolen on...
Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department is saddened to announce the passing of retired K-9 Jax, who crossed over the rainbow bridge on Aug. 5. K-9 Jax attended the six-week-long K-9 academy at Von Der Haus Gill in Wapakoneta in the spring of 2013. He served...
Maple Heights teenager accused in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested an 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. Solon police said the 62-year-old victim was in the 6600 block of Glenallen Ave. around 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV.
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
4 arrested, charged in murder of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A short Brook Park police chase ended in Cleveland Wednesday night around 10 p.m. A 24 year-old driver crashed into an RTA bus and several other cars. “You put yourself at risk if you flee from police as well as other people,” Tom Dickel, Chief of Police for the Brook Park Police Department said.
New clues in unsolved death at Cleveland concert: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive new leads and pictures in the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of Cory Barron.
Garfield Heights man charged in pursuit that ended in crash in Lorain, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is accused of stealing a pickup truck in Erie County and leading troopers on a chase that ended in a crash in Lorain, authorities said. Johnathan J. Bryant, 25, is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, speeding, operating a motor vehicle...
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New revelations about what led up to a shootout between neighbors on July 30th, that left two women injured, and one man in handcuffs facing three counts of felony assault. Akron Police tell 19 News the exchange of gunfire happened in broad daylight in the 200...
