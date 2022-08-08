ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Two dogs locked in Mercedes-Benz rescued by police, citizens in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – A citizen called police at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after noticing two dogs locked inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside Powerhouse Gym, 1298 West Bagley Road. When police arrived, they observed that the car windows were open about 1 inch. No food or water was in the car. The citizen said the car had been parked at least 20 minutes, but other witnesses said they had seen the car there for about an hour.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Cleveland Police release body camera footage from operation S.T.O.P.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates learning more about who was behind the wheels of cars that speed off as police arrived to take down dangerous street drivers. Cleveland Police said on July 30, officers went to bust the suspects they say are troublemakers, causing chaos on city streets and putting lives in danger.
Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland. Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days. The vehicles reported stolen on...
Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department is saddened to announce the passing of retired K-9 Jax, who crossed over the rainbow bridge on Aug. 5. K-9 Jax attended the six-week-long K-9 academy at Von Der Haus Gill in Wapakoneta in the spring of 2013. He served...
Maple Heights teenager accused in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested an 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. Solon police said the 62-year-old victim was in the 6600 block of Glenallen Ave. around 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV.
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
