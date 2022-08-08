ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Offensive Coordinator talks QB competition

By Brian Holland
WNTZ
WNTZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Omxb2_0h9Vxa5w00

LSU Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock gave an update on LSU’s quarterback competition and what he’ll be looking for in the Tigers’ starter.

LSU’s quarterbacks include Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, & Walker Howard.

Click the video provided for his full response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury

LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal

Junior cornerback Jordan Toles has entered the transfer portal, first reported by On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Toles, a junior cornerback from Baltimore, Maryland, was not seen at practice on Thursday. He played in six of the first seven games last season, recording 12 tackles, including a career-best of six against UCLA in the season-opener.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

The offensive line may well scuttle the season...again.

Outside of 2019, the O-line has been a serious problem for this program and this year has the potential to continue in that sad tradition. I think that losses this year will be mostly due to O-line deficiencies. The good news is that Kelly seems to be the kind of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs

50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Mike Denbrock
WNTZ

LSU’s Cohen Trolio advances through first cut of Western Amateur

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU golfer Cohen Trolio started strong and finished strong to get through the first cut Wednesday in the prestigious Western Amateur at the Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois. Trolio rallied back inside the top 44 in the second round of qualifying with birdies on the first nine holes of play […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football#Lsu Offensive Coordinator#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
thisis50.com

iisaiiahRR – Road Runner

Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad to play in AIG Women’s Open in Scotland

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior golfer Ingrid Lindblad, after a spectacular qualifying round on Monday, will play for the third time in the AIG Women’s Open beginning Thursday at the Muirfield Golf Links in Scotland. The Women’s Open is the final major of the 2022 season and will mark the fifth professional major that Lindblad […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year

BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
BRUSLY, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

147
Followers
388
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy