CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this month, the Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Juvenile Justice system is in bad shape and in need of immediate reform. Similar to teachers, juvenile supervision officers are responsible for overseeing multiple youths at a time. However, their jobs focus on youth who are being processed through the juvenile justice system, which can create its own share of hurdles and obstacles for employee retention.

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO