ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIXS FM 108

Suspect Flees the Area After a Shooting at Corpus Christi Mall

Monday afternoon people were walking around La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi without any idea about the violence that was happening just feet away. Those who pulled into the mall that afternoon were met with a congested area full of backed-up traffic. Police cars surrounded the front entrance as bystanders stood around concerned and confused.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KIII 3News

Gas station murder on Corpus Christi's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting at a Southside Corpus Christi gas station Tuesday morning turned into a homicide just before noon after the victim died at the hospital. 30-year-old Julian Lopez has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the CCPD blotter page. The shooting took place...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Christi Police Department#La Palmera Mall
KIII 3News

IN-DEPTH: Former supervision officers give account of problems within Texas juvenile justice system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this month, the Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Juvenile Justice system is in bad shape and in need of immediate reform. Similar to teachers, juvenile supervision officers are responsible for overseeing multiple youths at a time. However, their jobs focus on youth who are being processed through the juvenile justice system, which can create its own share of hurdles and obstacles for employee retention.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kogt.com

Tommy Shelton Jr.

Tommy Shelton Jr., 69, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on July 15, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas on January 1, 1953, he was the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Dog search leads to ‘fiasco’ at preserve

A lost, possibly injured dog and its frantic owners gave Port Aransas Police Department officers what was likely their biggest headache of the weekend. When a mother and her son heard the dog was seen limping in Charlie’s Pasture, they took off to rescue it. Before the night was over, they would get their Jeep stuck in the mud flats […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy