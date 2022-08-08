Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect Flees the Area After a Shooting at Corpus Christi Mall
Monday afternoon people were walking around La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi without any idea about the violence that was happening just feet away. Those who pulled into the mall that afternoon were met with a congested area full of backed-up traffic. Police cars surrounded the front entrance as bystanders stood around concerned and confused.
Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
Police release name of man arrested in P.F. Chang's shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police on Tuesday identified Anthony Carrington, 42, as the man they believe shot a coworker Monday at the P.F. Chang's restaurant at La Palmera Mall. Authorities have charged Carrington with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by...
CCPD: One person arrested, one hospitalized following La Palmera Mall shooting
Corpus Christi Police Department officials said there was an isolated incident at La Palmera Mall on Monday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas station murder on Corpus Christi's Southside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting at a Southside Corpus Christi gas station Tuesday morning turned into a homicide just before noon after the victim died at the hospital. 30-year-old Julian Lopez has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the CCPD blotter page. The shooting took place...
Arrest made for homicide that took place on Lawton Street earlier this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a homicide that took place earlier this week on Lawton Street. SWAT unit officers arrested 38-year-old Jerry Griffin earlier Wednesday at a home they said he was hiding in. According to police, Griffin is connected to the death of...
Additional details from Monday afternoon shootings, bank robbery
The Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that 42-year-old Anthony Carrington was connected to two shootings and a bank robbery. KRIS 6 News lays out details from the arrest report.
CCPD: Man arrested for murder on Lawton Street
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, 38-year-old Jerry Griffin was arrested Wednesday evening and is being charged with murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IN-DEPTH: Former supervision officers give account of problems within Texas juvenile justice system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this month, the Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Juvenile Justice system is in bad shape and in need of immediate reform. Similar to teachers, juvenile supervision officers are responsible for overseeing multiple youths at a time. However, their jobs focus on youth who are being processed through the juvenile justice system, which can create its own share of hurdles and obstacles for employee retention.
CCPD find six kids under 10 years old alone in NW Side mobile home
They had been left in the care of the oldest child, a 9-year-old girl, who told police she had been trying to reach her mother for days.
Fire officials investigate cause of large fire involving building, cars near downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire near downtown Corpus Christi sent thick black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. Several emergency crews responded to the blaze on the 900 block of N. Staples St. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. According to fire officials this began...
One person critically injured in shooting near CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline
CCPD Public Information senior officer Gena Peña said the victim had critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies, another arrested after Tuesday morning South Side shooting
The fatal shooting took place at a Stripes convenience store on Ayers and Bevecrest, near the Bowlero bowling alley.
Two-alarm fire on North Staples now under control
If you are seeing a big plume of smoke in the sky, it is a result of the blaze on the city's North Side, across I-37 from City Hall.
Long-time sheriff's deputy receives Peacemaker of the Year award
Deputy David Garcia was presented with the Peacemaker of the Year award. He's worked for Nueces County for 37 years and is also a Purple Heart recipient.
Corpus Christi business owners concerned about alcohol sales at American Bank Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi City Council meeting Tuesday saw local business owners voice concern about OVG 360's business model for managing the American Bank Center. “I’m asking as a citizen and a business owner, please dive deeper into the situation," said Casey Lain, owner of House...
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Nueces County ESD #2 respond to large structure fire off Webb Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded to a large structure fire in the area of 700 Webb Street late Wednesday night. Numerous agencies showed up to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire.
kogt.com
Tommy Shelton Jr.
Tommy Shelton Jr., 69, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on July 15, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas on January 1, 1953, he was the...
portasouthjetty.com
Dog search leads to ‘fiasco’ at preserve
A lost, possibly injured dog and its frantic owners gave Port Aransas Police Department officers what was likely their biggest headache of the weekend. When a mother and her son heard the dog was seen limping in Charlie’s Pasture, they took off to rescue it. Before the night was over, they would get their Jeep stuck in the mud flats […]
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 8