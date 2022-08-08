Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Filli’s Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli’s Facebook page , the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.

“We recently purchased Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon and we are excited to bring life back to this historic building,” said Filli’s Deli and Bakery. “This location will be a full-service affordable everyday market.”

Filli’s said this new location will have a full deli, a butcher, a Jersey bakery, fresh produce, dairy products, and a frozen and grocery section. The owners hope to open in early 2023.

Filli’s has two other locations in Columbia County. The Valatie Filli’s is located at 3019 Main Street. The Claverack Filli’s is located at 6 Park Street.

