Columbia County, NY

Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvqMp_0h9VxWVu00

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Filli’s Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli’s Facebook page , the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.

“We recently purchased Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon and we are excited to bring life back to this historic building,” said Filli’s Deli and Bakery. “This location will be a full-service affordable everyday market.”

Filli’s said this new location will have a full deli, a butcher, a Jersey bakery, fresh produce, dairy products, and a frozen and grocery section. The owners hope to open in early 2023.

Bud’s on Jay opens second location in Green Island

Filli’s has two other locations in Columbia County. The Valatie Filli’s is located at 3019 Main Street. The Claverack Filli’s is located at 6 Park Street.

#Bakery#Deli
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

