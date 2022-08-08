ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Darlene Chalifoux
3d ago

Judges should be accountable for all the deaths and crimes of theses dirtbags

Journal Inquirer

15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case

An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
MANCHESTER, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Hartford Convicted Felon Sentenced To 13 Months For Violating Terms Of Supervised Release

Noel Perez, 25, of Hartford, CT. was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 18 months of imprisonment. On May 29, 2018, Hartford Police stopped a vehicle Perez was driving on Wadsworth Street. While searching the vehicle Hartford Police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, which had a laser sight attached to its barrel.
MassLive.com

Connecticut man Syed I. Bokhari ordered to forfeit $2.1M, sentenced to one year of probation for selling wholesale tobacco to Mass. residents

A Connecticut man who sold wholesale tobacco over the internet to Massachusetts residents was recently ordered to forfeit $2.1M for his role in tobacco trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Syed I. Bokhari, 57, was sentenced to one year of probation Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

‘He wanted to control the house and her’: Antonio Lucas found guilty of first degree murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva

A Worcester Superior Court jury has found Antonio Lucas guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his former girlfriend Cleucilene Alves da Silva on May 31, 2019, at their 27 County St. townhome in Worcester. The jury deliberated for roughly three hours Thursday before issuing the verdict. Lucas fatally...
WORCESTER, MA
Register Citizen

East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say

BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Local defense attorney breaks down Zhukovskyy verdict

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A jury in New Hampshire has found a West Springfield truck driver not guilty after he was accused in a deadly motorcycle that killed 7 members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club in 2019. Throughout this trial, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s defense team suggested another motorcycle rider who died...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
Register Citizen

Puerto Rico man sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine into CT, prosecutors say

NEW HAVEN — A Puerto Rico man was sentenced for trafficking cocaine across the region, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven ordered Jose Angel Suarez, 39, of Veja Baja, Puerto Rico, to serve five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.
Journal Inquirer

Cases against former Glastonbury police lieutenant are sealed

Most court records were sealed from public view this week in the criminal and motor-vehicle cases against former Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin M. Troy, probably indicating that he has applied for or received admission to one or more pretrial diversion programs. DEFENDANT: Former Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin Troy, 49. CHARGES:...
MassLive.com

Paul Burbul Jr. arrested after allegedly shooting multiple people with BB gun on Dickinson Street in Springfield

Springfield police arrested a man after he reportedly shot a BB gun into a crowd of people on Dickinson Street on Sunday night. Paul Burbul Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to police.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

1 person shot dead in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead following a shooting on Laurel St. in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police said that another victim on the scene has unknown injuries from the incident. Police responded to the area of 252 Laurel, just off of Farmington Avenue, shortly after 9 p.m....
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

