Darlene Chalifoux
3d ago
Judges should be accountable for all the deaths and crimes of theses dirtbags
Reply(5)
17
Ludlow woman arrested for OUI and assaulting police officers
The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).
15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case
An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford Convicted Felon Sentenced To 13 Months For Violating Terms Of Supervised Release
Noel Perez, 25, of Hartford, CT. was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 18 months of imprisonment. On May 29, 2018, Hartford Police stopped a vehicle Perez was driving on Wadsworth Street. While searching the vehicle Hartford Police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, which had a laser sight attached to its barrel.
NECN
Man Accused of Selling Conn. House Without Actual Homeowner's Knowledge Pleads Not Guilty
A Willington man who is accused of selling another man’s property in Newtown without the actual owner’s knowledge or permission appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty. Newtown police started investigating on Aug. 24, 2021, when the actual owner, a man in East Dennis, Massachusetts, who owned...
Connecticut man Syed I. Bokhari ordered to forfeit $2.1M, sentenced to one year of probation for selling wholesale tobacco to Mass. residents
A Connecticut man who sold wholesale tobacco over the internet to Massachusetts residents was recently ordered to forfeit $2.1M for his role in tobacco trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Syed I. Bokhari, 57, was sentenced to one year of probation Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G....
manchesterinklink.com
ICE takes custody of man found not guilty in crash deaths of 7 motorcyclists
LANCASTER, NH – Truck driver Volodomyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted Tuesday of all charges related to the deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago, but he likely won’t see freedom any time soon. Zhukovskyy, 26, a Ukraine citizen who lived in West Springfield, Mass., spent three years in jail...
Trucker acquitted in fatal motorcycle crash detained by ICE
Acquitted of the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New England, Ukrainian Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is now in the custody of ICE.
Disgraced West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleads not guilty to indecent assault charges
SPRINGFIELD - Former West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on female coworkers during an after-party following the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade in March. Pomeroy, a 25-year-veteran of the police force who was potentially in line for the department’s...
‘He wanted to control the house and her’: Antonio Lucas found guilty of first degree murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
A Worcester Superior Court jury has found Antonio Lucas guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his former girlfriend Cleucilene Alves da Silva on May 31, 2019, at their 27 County St. townhome in Worcester. The jury deliberated for roughly three hours Thursday before issuing the verdict. Lucas fatally...
Register Citizen
East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
Northampton attorney takes closer look at the Zhukovskyy trial verdict
After Volodymyr Zhukovskyy from West Springfield was found not guilty of killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire, 22News spoke with a lawyer about the innerworkings of the trial.
westernmassnews.com
Local defense attorney breaks down Zhukovskyy verdict
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A jury in New Hampshire has found a West Springfield truck driver not guilty after he was accused in a deadly motorcycle that killed 7 members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club in 2019. Throughout this trial, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s defense team suggested another motorcycle rider who died...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts
A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
Register Citizen
Puerto Rico man sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine into CT, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A Puerto Rico man was sentenced for trafficking cocaine across the region, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven ordered Jose Angel Suarez, 39, of Veja Baja, Puerto Rico, to serve five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.
Register Citizen
Man was stabbed to death on Enfield town green, medical examiner says
ENFIELD — A man who was found dead in a gazebo on the town green early Wednesday was stabbed to death, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Christopher Kennedy, 56, died of stab wounds to his torso. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Arrest made in South Windsor garage burglary
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Hartford man was charged Wednesday in connection with a garage burglary in April. Anthony Murphy, 18, turned himself in and was charged with first-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.
Cases against former Glastonbury police lieutenant are sealed
Most court records were sealed from public view this week in the criminal and motor-vehicle cases against former Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin M. Troy, probably indicating that he has applied for or received admission to one or more pretrial diversion programs. DEFENDANT: Former Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin Troy, 49. CHARGES:...
Worcester police investigate overnight shooting on Catharine Street
Police in Worcester are investigating after gunshots rang out on Catharine Street Wednesday night, injuring a 22-year-old man. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 58 Catharine St. around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Police arriving at the scene found a...
Paul Burbul Jr. arrested after allegedly shooting multiple people with BB gun on Dickinson Street in Springfield
Springfield police arrested a man after he reportedly shot a BB gun into a crowd of people on Dickinson Street on Sunday night. Paul Burbul Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to police.
1 person shot dead in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead following a shooting on Laurel St. in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police said that another victim on the scene has unknown injuries from the incident. Police responded to the area of 252 Laurel, just off of Farmington Avenue, shortly after 9 p.m....
