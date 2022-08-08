ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hamilton’ spokesperson slams Texas church’s anti-gay, unauthorized production

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
 3 days ago

A Texas-based church has been slammed for putting on an unauthorized rendition of “Hamilton” that critics claim included anti-LGBTQ messaging.

The unsanctioned production of the popular play by the Door McAllen church included a 15-minute sermon that equates being homosexual to struggling with drugs and alcohol, according to the Dallas Morning News .

“Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs — with homosexuality — maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever, God can help you tonight. He wants to forgive you for your sins,” said Pastor Roman Gutierrez.

Footage of the play leaked on social media Sunday.

Several “Hamilton” fans expressed outrage at the production, saying that the added references change the context and vision of the show.

The Door McAllen church included a sermon that equates being homosexual to struggling with drugs and alcohol.
Many “Hamilton” fans found the rendition disheartening.
The musical encouraged viewers to seek God if they’re struggling with issues.
Scenes from the Door McAllen Christian Fellowship preview of the church’s production of “Hamilton”.

“LGBTQ lives are NOT sinful. Addictions are not sins but illnesses,” wrote Baruch Performing Arts Center managing director Howard Sherman.

“This church cannot be allowed to deploy ‘Hamilton’ as a tool to spread messages that are contrary to the messages of Hamilton, of musicals, of theater and they cannot be allowed to take artists’ work for their own ends.”

On Monday, a spokesperson for “Hamilton” said that the church did not receive permission to perform the play.

“Hamilton does not grant amateur or professional licenses for any stage productions and did not grant one to The Door Church,” said “Hamilton” spokesperson Shane Marshall Brown.

Brown also added that a cease and desist letter was sent to the church after the show’s opening on Friday.

“We issued a cease-and-desist letter for the unauthorized use of Hamilton’s intellectual property, demanding the immediate removal of all videos and images from previous productions from the internet, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, their own website, and elsewhere,” he said.

The Door Church did not grant any license from the “Hamilton” production team.
The church’s pastor claims they are not anti-LGBTQ+.

Brown also said that the show was “discussing this matter with the parties behind this unauthorized production within the coming days once all facts are properly vetted.”

“The Hamilton family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly LGBTQ+ rights,” said Brown.

“We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action. We would like to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention.”

Meanwhile, the church’s pastor insisted that the congregation is not anti-LGBTQ and that “everyone is welcome and that he acquired legal permission to produce ‘Hamilton’ at the church.”

