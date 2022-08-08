ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Six people arrested after search at Albertville pawn shop finds allegedly stolen property

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
A four-month joint investigation that involved the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Secret Service, the ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney's Office resulted in search at an Albertville pawn shop and the arrests of six people, according to Sheriff Phil Sims.

The search at Joe's Pawn Shop on U.S. Highway 431 in Guntersville Thursday led to the discovery of multiple items believed to be stolen — some still in the original new packaging from Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Target stores. Loss prevention personnel at those stores assisted in the investigation into the buying and selling of stolen property.

Property valued at $42,000 was seized and 263 guns were recovered, along with a variety of gun accessories. Investigators seized $88,000 in cash.

Those arrested were:

  • Joe Cephus Campbell III, Albertville, Receiving Stolen Property 1st; bond set at $225,000.
  • Wandarine Campbell, Albertville, Receiving Stolen Property 1st; bond was set at $50,000 bond.
  • Santo Felix Andres, Albertville, Receiving Stolen Property 1st; bond was set at $50,000.
  • John Calton Eller, Boaz, Receiving Stolen Property 1st; bond was set at $50,000.
  • Zachary Mathew Shake, Albertville, Receiving Stolen Property 1st; bond was se at $50,000.
  • Dylan Wayne Green, Albertville, Receiving Stolen Property 1st; bond was set at $50,000

“I want to commend my investigators and special agents with the Secret Service and ATF for their hard work and many hours they put into this investigation," Sims said. "Only by working together can we achieve cases like this. An operation that dealt with buying and selling of stolen property has been shut down in this county, and that is a big deal. “

Anyone who has pawned property with Joe’s Pawn Shop will need "to get with a representative of theirs about retrieving those items," the sheriff said.

Because of the volume of pawn tickets and receipts, it will take time to examine those to determine if any other property may be stolen or not, Sims explained.

"We ask the public to be patient as this is still an ongoing investigation," he said, which may result in more state and federal charges.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

